64-year-old man found dead at site of fatal crash near Torphins

A 64-year-old motorist has been found dead after a fatal crash near Torphins yesterday.

Believed to have happened between 11.15pm on Thursday and 6.30am Friday, police found an off-road black Skoda Octavia car on an unclassified route near the Aberdeenshire village yesterday.

Officers believe the one-car crash happened on a stretch of road between the A980 at Torphins and the B9119 at Tornaveen.

Emergency services attended the crash but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, police are appealing for information regarding the incident.

Police appeal for information after Torphins crash

Sergeant Pete Henderson, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We would ask anyone who may have seen this vehicle to get in touch.

“We believe the car’s journey may have started in Edzell around 10.30pm on Thursday, November 28 and may have taken the route over the Cairn O’ Mount B974.

“If you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0454 of Friday, 29 November, 2024.