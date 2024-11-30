64-year-old man found dead at site of fatal crash near Torphins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

64-year-old man found dead at site of fatal crash near Torphins

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

By Graham Fleming
The man was found near Torphins. Image: Google
The man was found near Torphins. Image: Google

A 64-year-old motorist has been found dead after a fatal crash near Torphins yesterday.

Believed to have happened between 11.15pm on Thursday and 6.30am Friday, police found an off-road black Skoda Octavia car on an unclassified route near the Aberdeenshire village yesterday.

Officers believe the one-car crash happened on a stretch of road between the A980 at Torphins and the B9119 at Tornaveen.

Emergency services attended the crash but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, police are appealing for information regarding the incident.

Police appeal for information after Torphins crash

Sergeant Pete Henderson, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We would ask anyone who may have seen this vehicle to get in touch.

“We believe the car’s journey may have started in Edzell around 10.30pm on Thursday,  November 28 and may have taken the route over the Cairn O’ Mount B974.

“If you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone with any information  is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0454 of Friday, 29 November, 2024.

