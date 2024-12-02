Concerns raised about NHS Grampian ‘intolerable’ risks three months ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concerns raised about NHS Grampian ‘intolerable’ risks three months ago

The health board declared a "critical incident" last week.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ambulances.
NHS Grampian declared a "critical incident" last week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Concerns were formally raised by senior clinicians with management three months ago about the “intolerable” risk level within NHS Grampian.

Last week, the health board, which covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, declared a “critical incident”, which saw some patients diverted to neighbouring areas, including Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

This was due to the demand at NHS Grampian’s flagship Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), which was later stood down on November 30.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
A critical incident was declared at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary last week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

According to BBC Scotland, a letter in August from members of the Medicine and Unscheduled Care (MUSC) leadership team warned that not enough was being done to meet the expected increase in demand over winter.

It said: “Over the past 12 months multiple risks have been reported and recorded from all areas of the portfolio, both formally and informally.

“Despite this, we are experiencing a deterioration in the performance against most measures and targets, and the quality of care we are able to deliver to patients.

“We are increasingly concerned about the impact this sustained pressure and risk is having on our staff. We see regular evidence of individuals and teams who are experiencing harm from the required workload and inability to deliver effective care for patients with the resources available.

‘Continuous deterioration’

“We are aware that these concerns have been escalated previously and despite reassurances, this has not resulted in any significant improvement.

“The current trajectory of performance and occupancy across MUSC in recent months suggests continuous deterioration.

“There is no evidence to support any planned improvement work or capacity changes that will meet the impending increase in demand seen over October and sustained over winter period.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ambulances.
Ambulances queued up outside ARI are a common sight. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In response, NHS Grampian said MUSC’s points had been considered and “enormous challenges” were being faced by its teams.

It said it had to take the “significant step” on November 28 to declare a critical incident after sustained and continuing demands at ARI, which as well as Ninewells, saw some patients taken to Dr Gray’s in Elgin where “clinically appropriate”.

Despite this, life-saving treatments still took place at the Foresterhill hospital, although some elective procedeures and appointments were cancelled, but not for cancer treatment and diagnostic tests.

NHS Grampian chief executive Adam Coldwells.
NHS Grampian chief executive Adam Coldwells said he and another senior manager had written to and met with the authors of the letter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian interim chief executive Adam Coldwells told BBC Scotland he and another senior manager had considered the points raised in the letter and they had both written to and met its authors.

He said: “Continuous discussion with, and hearing the challenges of all our colleagues, is an integral part of both understanding the issues and finding the right solution.

“There are enormous challenges facing our teams, not only in medicine and unscheduled care, but in other parts of acute care, in community hospitals and working out in the community itself. The past week has shown those challenges play out in real time.

‘We continue to look at ways to improve’

“We continue to look at ways to improve flow within the footprint across the whole of health and social care in Grampian. In addition, our colleagues in Scottish Government have committed to support that work as necessary.

“The hard work and dedication of our teams cannot be understated in such difficult times.”

Speaking today, First Minister John Swinney said ministers were in discussions with NHS Grampian about the incident, who said they would be reviewing what happened last week.

