EXCLUSIVE: Boss Mark Cowie reacts as Fraserburgh land dream Scottish Cup draw against Rangers – again!

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was delighted after lightning struck twice as the Broch drew Rangers again in the Scottish Cup.

The Breedon Highland League outfit will visit Ibrox on the weekend of Saturday January 18 2025 in the fourth round of the national tournament.

Fraserburgh – who defeated Annan Athletic 2-0 on Saturday to get into round four – hosted the Gers at Bellslea in January 2018.

While that tie, which the Buchan club lost 3-0, was a great occasion, this meeting is likely to be substantially more lucrative for Fraserburgh.

A crowd of 1,800 crammed into Bellslea nearly seven years ago, but Ibrox’s capacity is 52,000, and the Broch will due half the gate receipts and the match is almost guaranteed to be selected for live TV broadcast.

‘We’ve been luckily enough to get it twice’

Speaking to The Press and Journal seconds after the draw had been made, Cowie said: “Wow – we’ve been lucky enough to do it once and now we’re away to do it again!

“This time the stresses won’t quite be the same for our board because it’s not at Bellslea and we’ve got a day to look forward to at Ibrox.

“I would say it’s a once lifetime thing – but we’ve been luckily enough to get it twice!

“We’ve had three tough home games and we’ve managed to get through them to reach this stage.

“I’m delighted for the players, because there’s a lot of them getting towards the end of their careers.

“How many folk can say they’ve played Rangers twice in a competitive game, once at home and once at Ibrox? I’m delighted for them. It’s a great thing to look forward to.

“It’s a reward for Finlay Noble (club secretary and former chairman), the new chairman Michael Murray and all the board members.

“They all do their utmost to ensure the club gets by season to season. We’ve done the hard work to get here and now we can enjoy it.”

Another occasion to remember

The meeting between Fraserburgh and Rangers in 2018 is still recalled fondly in the Broch.

However, the Highland League side had to overcome some challenges to ensure they could stage the game at home, with the clash initially postponed due to frost.

Cowie added: “The game in 2018 was an unbelievable occasion for the town and the club, but there was also a lot of stress for the board.

“People think it was big money coming in, but there were also a lot of outgoings and a lot of things the club had to do to ensure we could host the game.

“Everything was planned and then the game was postponed and we had to reschedule.

“There was a lot of stress involved, but with this tie we won’t have any of that stress – we’ll have to organise a bus and that’ll be about it!

“We earned the chance to be in the draw and we’ve been lucky enough to get an unbelievable draw.

“I’m not daft enough to think it will be the same game as it was at Bellslea. Bellslea has got a lot of advantages for us because of how tight and cramped it is.

“We’re away to play at Ibrox, which is a different kettle of fish – my players have played in front of 1,500 or 2,000 before.

“But now, hopefully, we’ll be playing in front of a massive crowd. Hopefully the Rangers fans come out and support the game.

“Times are hard for every club, so hopefully it’s a bumper crowd and a good payday for the club.”

Other ties

Elsewhere, in the draw, League Two leaders Elgin City secured a mouthwatering meeting with Premiership Aberdeen at Borough Briggs.

League One Cove Rangers will host Forfar Athletic of League Two at the Balmoral Stadium and Ross County will have home advantage against Livingston.

The other Highland League side in the draw, Brechin City, will welcome Hearts to Glebe Park.

The full Scottish Cup fourth round draw is as follows (ties to be played the weekend of Saturday January 18 2025): Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic, Ross County v Livingston, Rangers v Fraserburgh, Elgin City v Aberdeen, Brechin City v Hearts, Dumbarton v Airdrieonians, Dundee v Dundee United, Dunfermline Athletic v Stenhousemuir, Falkirk v Raith Rovers, St Johnstone v Motherwell, Hibs v Clydebank, Queen of the South v St Mirren, Queen’s Park v Montrose, Hamilton Academical v Musselburgh Athletic, Broxburn Athletic v Ayr United, Celtic v Kilmarnock.