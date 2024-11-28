NHS Grampian diverting patients to other hospitals ‘due to extreme pressure’ at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

NHS Grampian has declared a critical incident today, citing “very high” demand on its services and partner agencies.

While patients requiring life-saving care will still be treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), other patients are being redirected to alternative hospitals “where clinically appropriate”.

It’s understood patients are being re-routed to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness – over 100 miles away from ARI – and Ninewells in Dundee (70 miles away).

Those already at ARI will remain for assessment and treatment, but some elective procedures and appointments – excluding cancer treatment and diagnostic tests – will be postponed.

Chief executive, Adam Coldwells, said: “We have taken this significant step in light of sustained and continuing pressure at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Patients requiring immediate life-saving care will still be dealt with at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“However, we are working with colleagues in neighbouring boards, and in the Scottish Ambulance Service, to divert other patients, where clinically appropriate, to alternative hospitals.

“Those already waiting at ARI will remain for assessment, and admission if required.

“As always, those with the greatest clinical need will be prioritised.

“We aim to resume business as usual as soon as possible.”

Relatives asked to help discharge patients promptly from ARI

Mr Coldwells explained how the health board will be postponing some elective procedures and appointments – not including cancer treatment or diagnostic tests.

“We are very sorry to anyone who will be inconvenienced; we want to reassure them they will be rescheduled as soon as possible,” he said.

“These options will assist us in the short term; we continue to work with our health & social care partnership colleagues to increase bed capacity to manage current demand across Grampian.

“The general public can help us by meeting friends or relatives due for discharge promptly – before midday if possible -so we can prepare the bed for another patient.

“Using NHS Inform to guide their self-care, or speaking to their GP practice, community pharmacy, or NHS 24 on 111 if they need further advice is also strongly encouraged.”

NHS Grampian is ‘extremely challenged’

In recent months, NHS leaders have been explaining the issues they are battling as patients continue to lash out at long waits for treatment.

In September, NHS Grampian admitted it was in an “extremely challenging” position with a predicted £82.5million overspend.

At a subsequent meeting of the board, members were asked to approve measures to save money – including cutting back on bank nursing, overtime and locums.

On numerous occasions over the past year, The Press and Journal has reported of instances of numerous ambulances being stacked up outside ARI as NHS Grampian experiences “periods of exceptionally high demand”.

This evening, Liam Kerr – Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East – said: “Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has had a long and difficult problem with emergency admissions.

“In the last few years there have been frequent periods where ambulances are stacking up. Things are in the red rather than green, a lot of the time.

“That’s not discounting the efforts of the ambulance service, or the people on the ground at ARI.

“It is something that my colleagues and I have been trying to get some movement on from the SNP government.

“A host of health secretaries, the latest being Neil Gray of course, say a lot of the right things. But nothing is changing in terms of support for ARI.

“I know Dr Coldwells and his team won’t have taken this decision lightly. Of course it looks grim — but that’s the situation that NHS Grampian and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been left in.”