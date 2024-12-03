Cyclist, 72, left with ‘serious injury’ after being pushed off bike at Fraserburgh beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyclist, 72, left with ‘serious injury’ after being pushed off bike at Fraserburgh beach

He was rushed to hospital after the incident.

By Graham Fleming
The incident took place at Fraserburgh beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A 72-year-old man has been left with a “serious injury” after he was pushed off his bike at Fraserburgh.

The man, described as elderly by police, had to be rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after taking a bike ride along South Harbour Road.

The assault, which is believed to have taken place between 10am and 11am last Thursday, is now being investigated by police.

Officers are urging anyone with information on the assault to come forward.

Police are keen to speak to a male and female who were walking two grey terrier dogs nearby at the time of the incident.

However, anyone else who may have seen the assault or has dash-cam footage has been instructed to get in touch.

Police appeal for information following Fraserburgh bike assault

They say “even a small bit of information could be extremely beneficial to the ongoing investigation.”

Sergeant Sam Hewett, of Police Scotland, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or saw the man and woman to contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time to get in touch, as it could assist with our investigation.”

Police Scotland can be contacted via phone on 101, or via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

