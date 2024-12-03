Cyclist, 72, left with ‘serious injury’ after being pushed off bike at Fraserburgh beach

A 72-year-old man has been left with a “serious injury” after he was pushed off his bike at Fraserburgh.

The man, described as elderly by police, had to be rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after taking a bike ride along South Harbour Road.

The assault, which is believed to have taken place between 10am and 11am last Thursday, is now being investigated by police.

Officers are urging anyone with information on the assault to come forward.

Police are keen to speak to a male and female who were walking two grey terrier dogs nearby at the time of the incident.

However, anyone else who may have seen the assault or has dash-cam footage has been instructed to get in touch.

They say “even a small bit of information could be extremely beneficial to the ongoing investigation.”

Sergeant Sam Hewett, of Police Scotland, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or saw the man and woman to contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time to get in touch, as it could assist with our investigation.”

Police Scotland can be contacted via phone on 101, or via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.