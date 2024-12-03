Construction under way on £3.1 million Inverness bowling alley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Construction under way on £3.1 million Inverness bowling alley

Hollywood Bowl has revealed when the new LA-style "family entertainment centre" will open.

By Ena Saracevic
Hollywood Bowl is gearing up to open a new bowling alley in Inverness. Image: Hollywood Bowl
Construction is under way on a new Inverness bowling alley – with a promise that it will deliver “a taste of modern LA”.

Hollywood Bowl – which has more than 70 bowling and mini golf centres across the UK – is bringing the new venue to life, forming part of an “entertainment centre” at Eastfield Way Shopping Park.

It will be located beside the inflatable activity centre run by Innoflate, at the site left behind by the Everlast Gym and Sports Direct.

The bowling alley, which is expected to open in March 2025, will feature 22 ten pin bowling lanes including four VIP lanes.

Earlier this year, a license was granted for the £3.1 million family entertainment centre to sell booze until 1am.

Customers will also be able to enjoy an American-style bar and diner which will have a selection of food and drink on offer including hot dogs, burgers, shakes and signature cocktails.

Inverness Hollywood Bowl will include ‘amusements area’

An amusements area will also offer popular games such as Mario Kart, as well as family favourites including air hockey and racing games.

The venture will also create 30 new jobs, offering successful candidates access to training and development programmes.

Steven Bremner is looking forward to opening Hollywood Bowl in Inverness. Image: Hollywood Bowl.

Regional manager Steven Bremner said he hopes residents are looking forward to some affordable family fun.

“Inverness is sure to be bowled over as we start work on what is set to be a fantastic new family entertainment centre which will bring modern LA bowling entertainment to life next spring,” he said.

“Hollywood Bowl has built a strong reputation for delivering affordable family experiences across the UK, and we look forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities from the city to enjoy and make memories in our state-of-the-art bowling facility.”

Conversation