Construction under way on £3.1 million Inverness bowling alley

Construction is under way on a new Inverness bowling alley – with a promise that it will deliver “a taste of modern LA”.

Hollywood Bowl – which has more than 70 bowling and mini golf centres across the UK – is bringing the new venue to life, forming part of an “entertainment centre” at Eastfield Way Shopping Park.

It will be located beside the inflatable activity centre run by Innoflate, at the site left behind by the Everlast Gym and Sports Direct.

The bowling alley, which is expected to open in March 2025, will feature 22 ten pin bowling lanes including four VIP lanes.

Earlier this year, a license was granted for the £3.1 million family entertainment centre to sell booze until 1am.

Customers will also be able to enjoy an American-style bar and diner which will have a selection of food and drink on offer including hot dogs, burgers, shakes and signature cocktails.

Inverness Hollywood Bowl will include ‘amusements area’

An amusements area will also offer popular games such as Mario Kart, as well as family favourites including air hockey and racing games.

The venture will also create 30 new jobs, offering successful candidates access to training and development programmes.

Regional manager Steven Bremner said he hopes residents are looking forward to some affordable family fun.

“Inverness is sure to be bowled over as we start work on what is set to be a fantastic new family entertainment centre which will bring modern LA bowling entertainment to life next spring,” he said.

“Hollywood Bowl has built a strong reputation for delivering affordable family experiences across the UK, and we look forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities from the city to enjoy and make memories in our state-of-the-art bowling facility.”