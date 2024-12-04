INSIDE derelict Rosehearty hotel as auction sale could lead to demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

INSIDE derelict Rosehearty hotel as auction sale could lead to demolition

The Forbes Arms Hotel has become an eyesore in the coastal village near Fraserburgh.

By Ben Hendry
The Forbes Arms Hotel in Rosehearty has been vacant for some time.
The Forbes Arms Hotel in Rosehearty has been vacant for some time. Image: Google Maps

A ruined hotel on the outskirts of Fraserburgh is facing the prospect of demolition as it goes up for auction.

The former Forbes Arms Hotel has been closed for about a decade, becoming an increasingly dilapidated eyesore in the coastal village.

At a recent meeting, Rosehearty Community Council came up with an “action plan” for the village – and the state of the Forbes Arms was “identified as one of the most urgent projects”.

Now there are fresh hopes something might finally be done about it.

The Forbes Arms Hotel seen here in 2008. Image: Google Maps

‘It is now ruined and overgrown’

Auctioneers say the venue five miles from Fraserburgh was once “the place to be seen” in the area.

Auction House Scotland describes how it once had a busy public bar, lounge bar, dance hall, restaurant and several bedrooms.

But they say it “is now ruined and overgrown”.

The premises has fallen into decay. Image: Auction House Scotland

The seller adds: “The passing years and harsh elements have seen the building fall into serious disrepair.”

And the sale comes after Aberdeenshire Council issued a “dangerous buildings notice” to the owners.

How much could you buy Rosehearty’s Forbes Arms Hotel for?

The hotel was last sold for £90,000 in February 2021.

But now it’s about to go under the hammer with a guide price of just £45,000.

To go with story by Ben Hendry. Hotel auction Picture shows; Forbes Arms Hotel, Rosehearty. Rosehearty . Supplied by Auction House Scotland Date; 04/12/2024

And it seems like the plot of land on Pitsligo Street may be more lucrative to developers, with demolition the “most likely” option.

The auctioneers say: “A return to its heyday now seems unviable.

“The most likely outcome is to demolish the building and get planning permission for a new build.”

The abandoned bar. Image: Auction House Scotland

Do you have any memories of the Forbes Arms Hotel? Let us know in our comments section below

New houses could be built where ramshackle hotel stands

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “The central location in the village, allied with the generous footprint and competitive guide price is most likely to be attractive for an investor/developer to clear the site and, subject to the required approvals, create new residential dwellings.”

You can read more about the sale here.

