INSIDE derelict Rosehearty hotel as auction sale could lead to demolition

A ruined hotel on the outskirts of Fraserburgh is facing the prospect of demolition as it goes up for auction.

The former Forbes Arms Hotel has been closed for about a decade, becoming an increasingly dilapidated eyesore in the coastal village.

At a recent meeting, Rosehearty Community Council came up with an “action plan” for the village – and the state of the Forbes Arms was “identified as one of the most urgent projects”.

Now there are fresh hopes something might finally be done about it.

‘It is now ruined and overgrown’

Auctioneers say the venue five miles from Fraserburgh was once “the place to be seen” in the area.

Auction House Scotland describes how it once had a busy public bar, lounge bar, dance hall, restaurant and several bedrooms.

But they say it “is now ruined and overgrown”.

The seller adds: “The passing years and harsh elements have seen the building fall into serious disrepair.”

And the sale comes after Aberdeenshire Council issued a “dangerous buildings notice” to the owners.

How much could you buy Rosehearty’s Forbes Arms Hotel for?

The hotel was last sold for £90,000 in February 2021.

But now it’s about to go under the hammer with a guide price of just £45,000.

And it seems like the plot of land on Pitsligo Street may be more lucrative to developers, with demolition the “most likely” option.

The auctioneers say: “A return to its heyday now seems unviable.

“The most likely outcome is to demolish the building and get planning permission for a new build.”

New houses could be built where ramshackle hotel stands

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “The central location in the village, allied with the generous footprint and competitive guide price is most likely to be attractive for an investor/developer to clear the site and, subject to the required approvals, create new residential dwellings.”

