Huntly Arms Hotel revamp held up as council says replacing doors ‘not justified’

The owner of Aboyne’s historic Huntly Arms Hotel has been challenged to prove his timber doors are “rotten to the core” before council heritage bosses will let him replace them.

Businessman Jutinder Singh wants to bring the C-listed Deeside hotel back to life after it closed in 2019.

The hotel has been lying empty for the last four years and is currently in a “dilapidated state”, damaged by water ingress.

Early last year, a police raid uncovered a cannabis farm in the abandoned site, which has been home to a hotel since the 15th century.

However, Mr Singh’s redevelopment has hit a stumbling block.

Aberdeenshire Council’s built heritage team has objected to his plans to replace the hotel’s timber doors.

What is the current situation?

The building’s 100-year-old windows badly need replaced.

So, the businessman lodged an application with the local authority for permission to do this.

A survey by a specialist joinery and contracting firm revealed that most of the sash and case windows are “beyond economical repair”.

It recommended they be swapped out with new slim lined double-glazed

sashes instead.

The built heritage team is happy to see the timber windows replaced, and uPVC used in the extension.

But, they asked that the modern windows are designed in a way to mimic the look of a more traditional window.

Why is there a problem with the Huntly Arms Hotel doors?

Unfortunately, the team is less obliging over plans to change the timber doors.

They claim Mr Singh has not given an explanation for replacing those.

And the council has asked for photographic evidence of any damage and a reason why they can’t be repaired.

They argued that not keeping the doors and reusing the timber would go against national planning guidance.

In their objection, the Aberdeenshire heritage chiefs said: “Almost all historic timber doors can be repaired as historic timber is far superior to any modern replacement.

“Even after years of misuse, it can be restored very successfully.

“It also has the benefit that rotten, decaying, and defective elements can easily be splice repaired or replaced, so it is only when a door is rotten to the core that full replacement would be accepted.”

What will happen to the hotel now?

Three former shop units to the rear of the hotel could be turned into flats for larger groups looking for some extra space.

Meanwhile, a beer garden would be located at the front of the building.

Floor plans also reveal that the hotel’s ballroom, dining room and public bar would all be renovated and reopened.

The redevelopment proposal came as local campaigners called for something to be done to the site.

They feared the vacant hotel could cave in or be damaged by vandals.

Read more: