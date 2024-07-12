Huntly Arms Hotel revamp held up as council says replacing doors ‘not justified’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly Arms Hotel revamp held up as council says replacing doors ‘not justified’

Aberdeenshire Council has asked for photographic evidence of any damage and a reason why the historic timber doors can't be repaired.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson
The Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

The owner of Aboyne’s historic Huntly Arms Hotel has been challenged to prove his timber doors are “rotten to the core” before council heritage bosses will let him replace them.

Businessman Jutinder Singh wants to bring the C-listed Deeside hotel back to life after it closed in 2019.

The hotel has been lying empty for the last four years and is currently in a “dilapidated state”, damaged by water ingress.

Early last year, a police raid uncovered a cannabis farm in the abandoned site, which has been home to a hotel since the 15th century.

Renovation works are underway at the Huntly Arms Hotel. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

However, Mr Singh’s redevelopment has hit a stumbling block.

Aberdeenshire Council’s built heritage team has objected to his plans to replace the hotel’s timber doors.

What is the current situation?

The building’s 100-year-old windows badly need replaced.

So, the businessman lodged an application with the local authority for permission to do this.

A survey by a specialist joinery and contracting firm revealed that most of the sash and case windows are “beyond economical repair”.

The windows and doors at the Huntly Arms Hotel had been boarded up in recent years. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

It recommended they be swapped out with new slim lined double-glazed
sashes instead.

The built heritage team is happy to see the timber windows replaced, and uPVC used in the extension.

But, they asked that the modern windows are designed in a way to mimic the look of a more traditional window.

Why is there a problem with the Huntly Arms Hotel doors?

Unfortunately, the team is less obliging over plans to change the timber doors.

They claim Mr Singh has not given an explanation for replacing those.

And the council has asked for photographic evidence of any damage and a reason why they can’t be repaired.

They argued that not keeping the doors and reusing the timber would go against national planning guidance.

The historic Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

In their objection, the Aberdeenshire heritage chiefs said: “Almost all historic timber doors can be repaired as historic timber is far superior to any modern replacement.

“Even after years of misuse, it can be restored very successfully.

“It also has the benefit that rotten, decaying, and defective elements can easily be splice repaired or replaced, so it is only when a door is rotten to the core that full replacement would be accepted.”

What will happen to the hotel now?

Three former shop units to the rear of the hotel could be turned into flats for larger groups looking for some extra space.

Meanwhile, a beer garden would be located at the front of the building.

Floor plans also reveal that the hotel’s ballroom, dining room and public bar would all be renovated and reopened.

An artist impression of the Huntly Arms Hotel beer garden. Image: Robert Lamb Architect

The redevelopment proposal came as local campaigners called for something to be done to the site.

They feared the vacant hotel could cave in or be damaged by vandals.

Conversation