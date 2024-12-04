Police called to Union Square following man’s death

Emergency services were called to Union Square shopping centre following the sudden death of a man.

Police and paramedics attended Guild Street around noon on Tuesday, December 3.

A number of response vehicles were seen outside the shopping centre, near the access to the train station.

Police have now confirmed the sudden death of an 87-year-old man.

A spokesperson said: “Around 12pm on Tuesday, December 3, police were called to a report of the sudden death of an 87-year-old man at a premises on Guild Street, Aberdeen.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

An ambulance spokesperson added: “We received a call at 11:54 to attend an incident on Guild Street, Aberdeen. We dispatched one Rapid Resuscitation Response Unit (3RU) to the scene.”

A spokesperson for Union Square confirmed the death did not take place within the shopping centre.