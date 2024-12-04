Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Police called to Union Square following man’s death Emergency services attended Guild Street outside the shopping centre on Tuesday afternoon. By Ross Hempseed December 4 2024, 2:08 pm December 4 2024, 2:08 pm Share Police called to Union Square following man’s death Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6643383/police-called-to-union-square-following-mans-death/ Copy Link 0 comment Police attended outside Union Square following the death of a pensioner. Image: DC Thomson. Emergency services were called to Union Square shopping centre following the sudden death of a man. Police and paramedics attended Guild Street around noon on Tuesday, December 3. A number of response vehicles were seen outside the shopping centre, near the access to the train station. Police have now confirmed the sudden death of an 87-year-old man. A spokesperson said: “Around 12pm on Tuesday, December 3, police were called to a report of the sudden death of an 87-year-old man at a premises on Guild Street, Aberdeen. “There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” An ambulance spokesperson added: “We received a call at 11:54 to attend an incident on Guild Street, Aberdeen. We dispatched one Rapid Resuscitation Response Unit (3RU) to the scene.” A spokesperson for Union Square confirmed the death did not take place within the shopping centre.
