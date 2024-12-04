Review: Stonehaven panto Rapunzel invites the audience to let down their hair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Review: Stonehaven panto Rapunzel invites the audience to let down their hair

The Ury Players delight Stonehaven audiences with great songs and plenty of dancing and joking in their pantomime Rapunzel at the Town Hall.

The Ury Players perform their pantomime Rapunzel at Stonehaven Town Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The Ury Players perform their pantomime Rapunzel at Stonehaven Town Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

The Ury Players had the audience warmed up from the get-go on a drizzly night in Stonehaven on Tuesday.

This was the relaxed performance of their panto Rapunzel which is running this week in the Town Hall.

The opening number was Queen’s Somebody To Love and it immediately showed the versatility and talent of this admired amateur dramatics company based in the Mearns.

King Duncan, played by Murray Lawson, can certainly carry a tune and impressively hit the high note on the word “to” which boded well for the show to come.

The rest of the cast provided pleasing harmonies and a wonderful spectacle in their splendid courtly costumes in rich jewel colours, interesting fabrics and lots of detail.

Lieutenants Oggy (Heather Officer) and Oi (Andrew Dart) were a lot of fun and played air guitar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Lieutenants Oggy (Heather Officer) and Oi (Andrew Dart) were a lot of fun. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A particularly exciting aspect of this panto is the music which ranges from You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) by Dead or Alive to the stirring ‘Dance of The Knights’ section in Prokofiev’s ballet Romeo and Juliet.

The sound system was excellent and the acoustics of the Town Hall are surprisingly good.

Additional and incidental music and sound effects came courtesy of Magnus Shanks on piano and Steve Duncan on drums.

There was something charming and authentic about having just a traditional piano and a single drum with snare and served as proof that sometimes less really is more.

Magnus Shanks on piano helped create an intimate atmosphere in the show at Stonehaven Town Hall.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Magnus Shanks on piano helped create an intimate atmosphere in the show at Stonehaven Town Hall.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Stonehaven panto has novel idea for sponsorship

The script by Ury Player Tim Roberts trotted along as nicely as all the king’s horses, with jokes and local references sprinkled throughout.

The production has been sponsored by several local businesses and these were cleverly included in the dialogue as a sort of product placement.

This was a novel approach and was especially interesting for a local audience, rooting the production firmly in the heart of the town.

One especially enjoyable pantomime convention is to draw on the peculiarities of the location and this was used to great effect, providing lots of laughs throughout.

Rapunzel in the tower at Stonehaven Town Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Rapunzel in the tower at Stonehaven Town Hall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Quips about the treacherous route to Drumlithie and the threat of banishment to Newtonhill was sure to delight a Stonehaven audience.

As was the idea of enjoying a Guinness in the Market Bar and venturing as far as Cowie.

Mention of a medieval Old Town Chat Board was surely a reference to the popular Stonehaven Chat on Facebook only this version discussed missing pigs as well as cats.

Bandit Leader Meaghan Peters and her Boogie Bandits troupe of dancers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bandit Leader Meaghan Peters and her Boogie Bandits troupe of dancers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Top marks for the villain and the dame

Every panto needs a dastardly villain and an amazing dame and on both counts this production did not disappoint.

Earning every boo was Kirsty Copeland as Lord Bunny, who gave a poised and polished performance worthy of any professional.

Dame Gothel, played by Garry Brindley, would have come close to stealing the show had it not been for the standard of talent displayed by the other principals.

Garry Brindley as Dame Gothel provided a raucous counterpoint to the sweet Rapunzel, played by Jaimee Hesketh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Garry Brindley as Dame Gothel provided a raucous counterpoint to the sweet Rapunzel, played by Jaimee Hesketh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Hero Finn played by Joshua GT Horsfall and Dylan played by Dawson Horsfall are surely stars in the making with strong singing voices and an abundance of stage presence.

Jaimee Hesketh was suitably sweet as Rapunzel and had nice chemistry with the dashing Finn. It was also good to see so many younger people among the cast.

Bandit Leader Meaghan Peters led a merry band of dancers who were well choreographed and provided a pleasing change of pace during the proceedings.

Joshua GT Horsfall as Finn and Dawson Horsfall as Dylan put in impressive performances. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Joshua GT Horsfall as Finn and Dawson Horsfall as Dylan put in impressive performances. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Even ABBA puts in an appearance

This version of Rapunzel had something that has clearly been missing from other pantos in the past – a dance break featuring ABBA’s Does Your Mother Know?

The song choices in this show add greatly to the overall enjoyment, the highlight being a rendition of Rockin’ All Over The World.

This had the whole cast smiling, playing air guitar and real guitar, on stage and in the aisles – and a royally festive time was had by all.

Villain Lord Bunny (Kirsty Copeland) and her lieutenants Oggy (Heather Officer) and Oi (Andrew Dart).
Villain Lord Bunny (Kirsty Copeland) and her lieutenants Oggy (Heather Officer) and Oi (Andrew Dart). Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Rapunzel runs until December 7 at Stonehaven Town Hall with tickets available from www.uryplayers.co.uk/boxoffice and www.ticketsource.co.uk/uryplayers

Find out more: Meet the real people behind the pantomimes, including The Ury Players and The Florians.

 

Conversation