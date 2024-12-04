The Rig: Launch date revealed for second series of North Sea thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Rig: Launch date revealed for second series of North Sea thriller

An official trailer has also been unveiled. 

By Chris Cromar
Cast members include Line of Duty's Martin Compston. Image: Prime Video
Cast members include Line of Duty's Martin Compston. Image: Prime Video

The second series of The Rig will return to screens next month, Prime Video has announced.

The highly anticipated second series of the hit show – a supernatural thriller set in the North Sea – will air from January 2, 2024 following the success of its first season in 2023.

Though set on a fictional North Sea oil rig, the show was filmed at First Stage Studios in Edinburgh, not Aberdeen.

Cast members include Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, Game of Thrones star Iain Glen, and Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire, who gathered at a special screening in the Scottish capital today.

The official trailer has also been unveiled.

Speaking at the event, Scottish actor Compston said: “It’s been one of the greatest jobs to have been part of.

“I really think this new series has stepped up this time and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The Rig to air next month

The new series of The Rig, which was created by David Macpherson, sees the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo arrive at a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle.

Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s ocean.

Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire and Emily Hampshire at the special screening today. Image: Prime Video 

The second series, which is written directed by Alex Holmes and John Strickland,
will continue exploring global themes, which will weave together the past, present and future of the planet.

It promises to take the viewer to spectacular environments and drawing on the frontiers of cutting-edge ocean technology, including the controversial world of deep sea mining.

Amazon Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of the second series of The Rig on Prime Video.

Conversation