The Rig: Launch date revealed for second series of North Sea thriller

The second series of The Rig will return to screens next month, Prime Video has announced.

The highly anticipated second series of the hit show – a supernatural thriller set in the North Sea – will air from January 2, 2024 following the success of its first season in 2023.

Though set on a fictional North Sea oil rig, the show was filmed at First Stage Studios in Edinburgh, not Aberdeen.

Cast members include Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, Game of Thrones star Iain Glen, and Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire, who gathered at a special screening in the Scottish capital today.

The official trailer has also been unveiled.

Speaking at the event, Scottish actor Compston said: “It’s been one of the greatest jobs to have been part of.

“I really think this new series has stepped up this time and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The Rig to air next month

The new series of The Rig, which was created by David Macpherson, sees the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo arrive at a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle.

Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s ocean.

The second series, which is written directed by Alex Holmes and John Strickland,

will continue exploring global themes, which will weave together the past, present and future of the planet.

It promises to take the viewer to spectacular environments and drawing on the frontiers of cutting-edge ocean technology, including the controversial world of deep sea mining.

Amazon Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of the second series of The Rig on Prime Video.