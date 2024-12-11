All you need to know about Christmas bin collections in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

All you need to know about Christmas bin collections in the north and north-east

Here are the details for bin collections across Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray for the festive period.

Bin lorry collections rubbish during the festive period.
Refuse collectors in Inverness. Image: Highland Council.
By Ross Hempseed

With mountains of gifts comes mountains of excess packaging – and overflowing waste bins.

Cardboard, wrapping paper, and plastic packaging from presents can quickly overwhelm households, raising the inevitable question: when will the bins be emptied?

Councils are reminding residents to recycle packaging in the appropriate bins, including food waste.

To assist, The Press and Journal has compiled a helpful guide on changes to bin collection days and the opening times of recycling centres this Christmas.

Aberdeenshire

To accommodate the festive period, changes have been announced by Aberdeenshire Council with Christmas bin collections expected earlier then scheduled.

If your collection day is:

  • Wednesday, December 25 – bin collection will be Saturday, December 21
  • Thursday, December 26 – bin collection will be Saturday, December 28
  • Wednesday, January 1 – bin collection will be Saturday, January 4

Recycling centres

For households only, if you find yourself accumulating additional recycling and waste items, our household recycling centres are available.

Closures and changes to opening times:

  • December 24 – closed from 3pm
  • December 25 – closed
  • December 26 – closed
  • December 31 – closed from 3pm
  • January 1 – closed

Booking slots for bulky uplifts will cease from December 16 and restart on January 6.

Aberdeen city

Bins due to be collected on December 25 will now be collected on December 21 and those due on January 1 will be collected on December 28.

Recycling centres will operate normal winter hours but will be closed on December 25 and January 1.

To find out more about council services over the festive period, visit the website.

Highlands

Highland Council have made the following changes to their bin collections:

  • Wednesday, December 25 – bin collection will be Saturday, December 21
  • Thursday, December 26 – normal bin collections
  • Wednesday, January 1 – bin collection will be Saturday, December 28
  • Thursday, January 2 – bin collection will be on Saturday, January 4

Recycling centres

Highland recycling centres will be closed on:

  • December 25 – closed
  • December 26 – closed
  • January 1 – closed
  • January 2 – closed
Bins are likely to get full with cardboard and present packaging as with every Christmas. Image: DC Thomson.

Moray

Moray Council has announced the following festive bin collection changes:

  • Elgin/Dyke/Brodie – December 25 to December 23
  • Lossiemouth/Kingston – December 25 to December 24
  • Keith – December 25 to December 27
  • Fochabers – December 26 to December 27
  • Elgin/Keith/Dallas – December 26 to December 28
  • Lossiemouth – January 1 to December 30
  • Speybay – January 1 to January 3
  • Forres – January 1 to January 4
  • Elgin/Grange – January 1 to December 31
  • Forres – January 2 to December 30
  • Craigellachie/Rothes – January 2 to January 3
  • Lintmill/Deskford/Elgin – January 2 to January 4

Recycling centres

  • December 23 – closed
  • December 24 – closed
  • December 25 – closed
  • December 26 – closed
  • December 30 – closed
  • January 1 – closed
  • January 2 – closed

To find out more about Moray Council’s changes during the festive season visit the website.

