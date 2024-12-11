All you need to know about Christmas bin collections in the north and north-east

With mountains of gifts comes mountains of excess packaging – and overflowing waste bins.

Cardboard, wrapping paper, and plastic packaging from presents can quickly overwhelm households, raising the inevitable question: when will the bins be emptied?

Councils are reminding residents to recycle packaging in the appropriate bins, including food waste.

To assist, The Press and Journal has compiled a helpful guide on changes to bin collection days and the opening times of recycling centres this Christmas.

Aberdeenshire

To accommodate the festive period, changes have been announced by Aberdeenshire Council with Christmas bin collections expected earlier then scheduled.

If your collection day is:

Wednesday, December 25 – bin collection will be Saturday, December 21

Thursday, December 26 – bin collection will be Saturday, December 28

Wednesday, January 1 – bin collection will be Saturday, January 4

Recycling centres

For households only, if you find yourself accumulating additional recycling and waste items, our household recycling centres are available.

Closures and changes to opening times:

December 24 – closed from 3pm

December 25 – closed

December 26 – closed

December 31 – closed from 3pm

January 1 – closed

Booking slots for bulky uplifts will cease from December 16 and restart on January 6.

Aberdeen city

Bins due to be collected on December 25 will now be collected on December 21 and those due on January 1 will be collected on December 28.

Recycling centres will operate normal winter hours but will be closed on December 25 and January 1.

To find out more about council services over the festive period, visit the website.

Highlands

Highland Council have made the following changes to their bin collections:

Wednesday, December 25 – bin collection will be Saturday, December 21

Thursday, December 26 – normal bin collections

Wednesday, January 1 – bin collection will be Saturday, December 28

Thursday, January 2 – bin collection will be on Saturday, January 4

Recycling centres

Highland recycling centres will be closed on:

December 25 – closed

December 26 – closed

January 1 – closed

January 2 – closed

Moray

Moray Council has announced the following festive bin collection changes:

Elgin/Dyke/Brodie – December 25 to December 23

Lossiemouth/Kingston – December 25 to December 24

Keith – December 25 to December 27

Fochabers – December 26 to December 27

Elgin/Keith/Dallas – December 26 to December 28

Lossiemouth – January 1 to December 30

Speybay – January 1 to January 3

Forres – January 1 to January 4

Elgin/Grange – January 1 to December 31

Forres – January 2 to December 30

Craigellachie/Rothes – January 2 to January 3

Lintmill/Deskford/Elgin – January 2 to January 4

Recycling centres

December 23 – closed

December 24 – closed

December 25 – closed

December 26 – closed

December 30 – closed

January 1 – closed

January 2 – closed

To find out more about Moray Council’s changes during the festive season visit the website.