Ross County manager Don Cowie reveals duo poised to return for Hibernian clash

Ross County look set to be handed a double fitness boost for Saturday’s massive Premiership visit to Hibernian.

Polish centre-half Kacper Lopata, who is on loan from Barnsley, and Hearts loanee midfielder Aidan Denholm missed the Staggies’ 5-0 and 3-0 defeats against Celtic and Rangers in the past fortnight.

The subsequent losses have seen St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Hearts and Hibs all bunch up just behind eighth-placed County, who are just three points clear of their capital hosts on Saturday.

Hibs are bottom of the division, but recorded a battling 3-3 draw with Aberdeen, thumped Motherwell 3-0 at Fir Park, and caused leaders Celtic problems in a 3-0 weekend defeat in Glasgow.

Key duo running to face Hibernian

County boss Don Cowie, speaking at his pre-match press conference, confirmed Lopata is clear of his back issue, while Denholm has recovered from an unspecified injury.

He said: “Kacper and Aidan were back training on Tuesday, so if they come through the remaining days they will come back into the reckoning for Saturday.

“Kacper has had a massive influence at the club since he came in. We were disappointed not to have him in the past couple of games.

“Aidan has been a brilliant addition to the group. He can play in a number of positions in midfield. He’s the life and soul of the club, so credit to him for the impact he’s had.”

Lamie leads way for County return

Cowie also provided an update on three more players – Ricki Lamie, Will Nightingale and Max Sheaf – who have been out long-term.

Defender Lamie, who signed in the summer from Dundee, has not played since late July due to an Achilles injury.

Fellow defender Nightingale, who returned to the club on a season-long loan from AFC Wimbledon, has been out since the defeat against Rangers in late August as a result of a knee injury.

Midfielder Sheaf has yet to feature this season due to a thigh injury.

Cowie said: “Ricki is back training, but he had a little set-back leading into the Celtic game.

“The inconsistency of going from indoor to outdoor maybe with the weather being cold made his Achilles flare up slightly.

“He was not available, but he is back training and back involved.

“Max has been training for a couple of weeks and he’s looking good and strong and he’s very much part of everything we’re doing. He’s not getting modified training.

“Will is still inside, so not training on the grass yet. He is still a wee bit away.

“We’re hoping Will might be back training at the end of this month, so that leads us into January and gives us time in terms of where he’s actually at.

“It’s not something we need to rush into in terms of. He’s working away in the gym. Hopefully we can get him back soon, as he is another important member of this squad.”

‘We need to rack up points’ – Cowie

Having now played Celtic and Rangers twice, County cast their eyes towards games against Hibs, St Mirren, Dundee and Hearts before the new year.

Cowie knows a win at Easter Road, which would be their first away league victory in 15 months, would provide the ideal platform to build upon to round off 2024.

He added: “The last two games have been difficult against the Old Firm. Losing to them won’t define our season, but it can impact your season.

“We now go into a really important spell. The league table is very tight where we are, so it is important we rack up points in these upcoming games – that would give us a real foundation to finish where we want to come the end of the season.”

