Could a Paddington Bear statue be coming to Aberdeen?

From John O’Groats to Land’s End, Paddington Bear statues have been popping up across the UK.

23 hand-painted sculptures – complete with his iconic red hat, blue coat and a marmalade sandwich, of course – have been installed since October.

Soon, one of the specially created statues could be making its way to a brand new location… could it be Aberdeen?

In celebration of the release of “Paddington in Peru”, production company Studio Canal has launched a search for the perfect spot for the 24th statue.

So far, locations include Newbury, the birthplace of Paddington creator Michael Bond, and London Paddington railway station.

Residents across the UK are encouraged to write a message to Paddington explaining what makes their home so special, with a statue to be erected for the”most imaginative and heartfelt”.

Where would you like to see the 24th Paddington Bear statue?

Shopping centres, public gardens and street corners have all welcomed a statue for the Paddington Visits trail – and Aberdeen offers several perfect spots for the famous bear.

Maybe Paddington could grab a seat in Duthie Park or Union Terrace Gardens? Or find his new home outside Marischal College or at the Castlegate.

An Aberdeen win would make it one of four Scottish locations included on the trail, including the signpost at John O’Groats, Lanark High Street and St Andrew Square in Edinburgh.

You have until January 5, 2025 to submit your entry and can find every statue on Ordnance Survey’s interactive map.