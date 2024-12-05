Could a Paddington Bear statue be coming to Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could a Paddington Bear statue be coming to Aberdeen?

A search has been launched for the final location in the Paddington Visits statue trail.

By Ellie Milne
Paddington Bear in front of Marischal Square
Is Paddington Bear heading to Aberdeen?... Image: DC Thomson.

From John O’Groats to Land’s End, Paddington Bear statues have been popping up across the UK.

23 hand-painted sculptures – complete with his iconic red hat, blue coat and a marmalade sandwich, of course – have been installed since October.

Soon, one of the specially created statues could be making its way to a brand new location… could it be Aberdeen?

Artist painting Paddington Bear statue
Each of the statues have been hand-painted. Image: StudioCanal.
Paddington Bear statue with his marmalade sandwich
Paddington Bear with his marmalade sandwich. Image: StudioCanal.

In celebration of the release of “Paddington in Peru”, production company Studio Canal has launched a search for the perfect spot for the 24th statue.

So far, locations include Newbury, the birthplace of Paddington creator Michael Bond, and London Paddington railway station.

Residents across the UK are encouraged to write a message to Paddington explaining what makes their home so special, with a statue to be erected for the”most imaginative and heartfelt”.

Where would you like to see the 24th Paddington Bear statue?

Shopping centres, public gardens and street corners have all welcomed a statue for the Paddington Visits trail – and Aberdeen offers several perfect spots for the famous bear.

Maybe Paddington could grab a seat in Duthie Park or Union Terrace Gardens? Or find his new home outside Marischal College or at the Castlegate.

Paddington Bear statue on bench
The statues have been installed on benches across the UK. Image: StudioCanal.

An Aberdeen win would make it one of four Scottish locations included on the trail, including the signpost at John O’Groats, Lanark High Street and St Andrew Square in Edinburgh.

You have until January 5, 2025 to submit your entry and can find every statue on Ordnance Survey’s interactive map.

Conversation