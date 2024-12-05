Turriff thug jailed after hurling threats at Press and Journal court reporter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Turriff thug jailed after hurling threats at Press and Journal court reporter

Derek Simpson - who has a long record for violent offending - pled guilty to shouting aggressively and uttering threats towards our female journalist.

By Reporter
Serial offender Derek Simpson.

An aggressive serial thug from Turriff has been jailed for hurling threats at a Press and Journal court reporter.

Derek Simpson, who appeared at Banff Sheriff Court last week from custody, was given three months in jail for shouting aggressively towards our female journalist.

Simpson, 40, pled guilty at Banff Sheriff Court to shouting aggressively and uttering threats.

Simpson’s aggressive outburst came after he saw an article in which his own solicitor told a court he had suffered a catastrophic injury and one of his legs had to be amputated.

Storming into the courtroom on November 28 last year, before proceedings had started, Simpson shouted at the reporter: “I have not lost a leg, I want that article taken down.”

During his five-minute tirade, Simpson proceeded to undo his trousers saying:  “Shall I show you?”

He also threatened to find out where our reporter lived, adding: “I will get you”.

Sheriff David Harvie jailed Simpson for three months for the threats.

Long record of offending

Simpson is no stranger to the courts.

In November last year he appeared in Banff for assaulting a man at the Tesco car park in Turriff.

Earlier that month he appeared in court and admitted another assault, this time sparked by the sex life of his son.

Derek Simpson told police officers it would ‘be a shame is someone shanked’ them. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

In 2022, Simpson appeared at Aberdeen sheriff court after threatening to shank police officers.

And in 2020, at Banff Sheriff Court, Simpson was convicted of assaulting a pregnant woman causing her to go into early labour.

 