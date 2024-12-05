Aberdeen mum whose son was born with life-threatening condition on a mission to improve lives of others

An Aberdeen mum whose baby was born with a life-threatening condition hopes to help other parents as she takes on a new role at The Archie Foundation.

Kelly M. Anderson’s son, Tor, was diagnosed with a heart defect at just nine days old in 2012.

He was transferred from Aberdeen to Glasgow for treatment, and during that time Kelly and her family stayed in accommodation provided by Ronald McDonald House.

After an emergency operation to repair his aorta, Tor – who recently celebrated his 12th birthday – was allowed to go home for his first Christmas.

The mum-of-two, who also has an older son, Brodie, said: “After Tor recovered from his operation, we raised money for Yorkhill Children’s Hospital, selling tea, coffee and home bakes from a caravan outside our house.

Kelly can ‘relate to how the families Archie supports feel’

“The local community rallied to support the fundraising efforts, and a year to the day after his operation we were able to hand over a cheque for over £3,000 to the hospital.

“It really gave me a feeling of empowerment that I had done something that was both useful and important in the wake of such a traumatic time for our family.”

Kelly has used that drive to power her successful career and went on to work at National Museums Scotland and the University of Aberdeen.

Now she has come full circle by taking on a new role as Head of Fundraising at The Archie Foundation.

The charity provides vital support for babies, children, and families in the north of Scotland – something Kelly is well-versed in.

She added: “I can relate to how the families Archie supports feel.

“I have been there myself as a parent with a desperately ill child.

“One of the things which has stayed with me was being able to stay in parent accommodation free of charge.

“Not having to worry about where to stay or how to pay for essentials can remove stress.

“I’m so glad that this is one of the vital services provided to families by The Archie Foundation.

“I know support like this makes such a difference and I am so proud to work for The Archie Foundation.

“We have a strong team who all want to make a difference.”