Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie sets new target after 15-game Pittodrie winning streak ends

Dons skipper is focused on starting new streak of victories after Celtic end club's winning run at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie applauds the Dons fans following their defeat by Celtic.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie applauds the Dons fans following their defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS

Defiant Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insists the best response to his side’s winning home run coming to an end is to start a new one.

Champions Celtic ended a remarkable run of 15 straight wins in league and cup competitions dating back to April 27 as they edged out the Dons 1-0 at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

A game of tight margins in difficult conditions was settled by Reo Hatate’s goal 12 minutes from time to leave the Dons wondering what might have been.

But skipper Shinnie is already focused on starting a new one when St Johnstone visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

He said: “As soon as one game ends, you look towards the next one and the next one’s coming thick and fast, which is good.

“It’s a case of recovering now as well as we can.

“We’ve had a tough run of traveling and then a tough game on Wednesday, so it’s important that the boys stay and recover for a big game on Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

Shinnie grateful for backing of the Red Army

Jimmy Thelin’s side were roared on by a passionate home support as they went head-to-head with Celtic for long spells and stayed fully behind their team as they chased an equaliser.

The fans also stayed behind to applaud their side’s efforts.

Shinnie was disappointed not to repay that support with a goal but says the atmosphere being generated is driving the players on.

Aberdeen FC captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected as he leaves the pitch.
Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie was frustrated his side’s efforts ended in defeat to Celtic. Image: SNS

He said: “It’s the best I’ve seen since I’ve played here.

“It makes a massive difference to us on the pitch, so we’re massively appreciative of that as a squad and as a club. We want to continue that whole season.

“The fans stayed with us and even towards the end they were driving us on to try and get an equalizer and to get back in the game, which is what you need.

It’s really encouraging that these boys are coming in and playing well, so long may that continue.” Aberdeen FC captain Graeme Shinnie

“It helped so much on the pitch. We’re just disappointed not to give them that goal that would have taken the roof off the place.

“That’s football, that’s what happens. Like I said, now it’s moving forward and focus on Saturday.”

Skipper’s praise for returning Dons trio

Aberdeen may have come up short but there were positives to be found in their committed display against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Goalkeeper Ross Doohan proved a more than capable stand-in for the injured Dimitar Mitov with an assured showing while James McGarry also showed up well in the absence of injured left back Jack MacKenzie.

Midfielder Dante Polvara also looked sharp in his first appearance of the season after a late cameo off the bench.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan looks dejected after conceding a goal to Celtic.
Aberdeen’s Ross Doohan impressed in the defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS.

Shinnie said: “We’re disappointed Dimi’s got injured, but it gives Ross an opportunity he’s waited on for a while.

“He came in and was brilliant. He made two good saves and his display in the second half especially, and his kicking, was brilliant.

“To be fair, there were a few that needed to come in. Jimmy McGarry, I thought, was brilliant as well at left back.

“Dante’s came back in and got minutes at the end. It’s a squad game and you need everyone.

“It’s really encouraging that these boys are coming in and playing well, so long may that continue.”

Celtic game ‘was a lot more like us’

The end result was not what Aberdeen wanted but following their 6-0 mauling by the Hoops in their last game against Celtic in the semi-final of the League Cup, the contrast in the mood among the Dons players was evident.

Shinnie was reluctant to compare the two games but says his side showed the real Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

He said: “They were completely different games, so I wouldn’t compare it.

“I definitely would say there were a lot of positives for us to take but it’s just frustrating not to get anything out of the game.

“I thought it was a lot more like us. Our aggression and our pressing, especially on the transition, was good.

“We got into some great areas, we just didn’t use it well enough, which is the frustrating part.

“We’ll analyse it, we’ll take the positives and now Saturday, go into that game looking to get a win.”

Shinnie sees no cause for concern after four-game winless run

While the Aberdeen squad search for positives in defeat their run without a win has now stretched to four matches.

There is disappointment at a return of two points from a possible 12 for the Dons but Shinnie remains positive about his side’s prospects.

He said: “There’s no need to be worried, anyway. We’re still second in the league.

“Of course, you have three tough away games in a week, backed up with a home game against Celtic.

Celtic player Adam Idah shields the ball at the corner flag from Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie.
Graeme Shinnie tries to win the ball back from Celtic’s Adam Idah. Image: SNS

“But I think if you individualise them, St Mirren wasn’t good enough, we know that.

“At Hibs we were 30 seconds to a minute away from winning that game. Bad defending cost us, so it was our own wrongdoing in that one.

“To be fair, I thought the point at Hearts was probably a fair result, in the end, so I can’t really complain about that.

“Wednesday was a tough one. I thought we played well.

“I thought they had the bulk of the ball, but we were dangerous when we won it back on the turnover and the transition.

“We just didn’t do enough to get the ball in the net and that was a frustrating part.”

