Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dozens queue outside as Aldi opens in Macduff – the first major supermarket in town

The new store opened ahead of schedule this week.

By Ross Hempseed
Aldi Macduff opens to much fanfare. Image: Aldi.
The long-awaited Aldi in Macduff opened its doors today.

The first major supermarket in the town welcomed its first customers at 8am after a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Olympian Rowan McKellar.

The Team GB bronze medallist, from Glasgow, was joined by pupils from Macduff Primary School.

New store on Duff Road. Image: Aldi.
Rowan McKellar with a student from Macduff Primary School. Image: Aldi.

Dozens of people queued up bright and early for the opening, with the first 30 customers gifted bags of fruit and vegetables as part of the budget supermarket chain’s Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative.

Planning permission for the shop was approved in April after a series of legal challenges dating back to 2022.

All 28 members of staff are local and led by manager Liza Cooper.

Ms Cooper said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Macduff.

“It was lovely to welcome our new customers into the store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.”

The team at Aldi Macduff. Image: Aldi.

Rowan McKellar added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning.

“It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.”

The new Aldi has a ‘Food to Go’ aisle and a section for Health & Beauty products.

There is also the famous Middle Aisle, where Aldi promotes its Specialbuys.

The new store is open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 8pm on Sunday.

