Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Christmas miracle’ as Aberdeen couple reunited with missing dog after huge drone and volunteer search

Otis was missing for nearly a week - here's the incredible story of how a community banded together to bring him home.

Victoria is reunited with Otis. Image: Victoria Mark.
Victoria is reunited with Otis. Image: Victoria Mark.
By Ross Hempseed

An Aberdeen couple say it’s a ‘Christmas miracle’ after they were reunited with their dog nearly a week after he went missing.

Victoria Mark and Ross Buchanan were devastated when Otis failed to recall while out on a walk in Tyrebagger Woods on Thursday November 28.

A huge search was launched with dozens of volunteers searching the forest in sleet and freezing temperatures for the 20-month-old pup.

Otis is a year and eight-month-old Collie crossbreed. Image: Victoria Mark.
Victoria and Ross embrace Otis after he was found
Victoria and Ross embrace Otis after he was found. Image: Victoria Mark.

The Collie cross was eventually found on Wednesday December 4 thanks to an eagle-eyed crane operator at a nearby quarry.

Victoria told The Press and Journal it was a “Christmas miracle”.

She said: “I just broke down in tears.

“These people tell you to stay positive and I was trying to stay positive, but it is really hard and by day six, you are exhausted, struggling to sleep and eat.

“It was a huge sigh of relief.”

Despite being away from her for days, Otis immediately recognised his owners – and has “slept and slept” since coming home.

She thanked Aberdeenshire Drone Services and the Lost Dog Trapping Team, who provided “much-needed moral support”.

Victoria added: “The volunteers were also a great support network for Ross and me and kept us up, and made sure we were staying positive.

“A massive thank you to everyone who helped bring Otis home.”

How Otis was finally found after going missing in Tyrebagger Woods

Thursday, November 28

  • Otis goes missing at around 2.30pm
  • Victoria attempts to look for Otis within the area where he was last seen
  • At 4pm, she contacts the local Lost Dog Trapping Team who provide advice and “much-needed moral support” says Victoria
  • Until 1am, a small group continues to search the area for Otis using a thermal scope, which detects body heat.
  • An appeal is made on social media to help find Otis and shared on various lost dog pages to spread the word

Friday, November 29

  • Organised searches scout the area in Tyrebagger to help locate Otis

Saturday, November 30

  • Searches continue, however, people are advised by the Lost Dog Trapping Team to remain within a limited area to avoid scaring Otis out of the search area
  • Victoria and her friend, Hannah, camp out overnight and put out food and familiar clothing to help bring Otis to them although Victoria said it was “like finding a needle in a haystack”

Sunday, December 1

  • Searches within the area Otis went missing continue
  • Victoria contacts James Simpson, who runs Aberdeenshire Drone Services, to help locate Otis using thermal-imaging technology

Monday, December 2

  • The team contacts Aberdeen Airport for permission to fly the drone within a no-fly zone. Air Traffic Control grants their emergency request
  • On Monday night, the first drone flights take place scanning the woodland for Otis
  • “Something” is sighted on the drone camera, but the trail goes cold
  • Victoria says by then she was “exhausted”, having searched for days
Thermal-imaging drones spot a bright white speck believed to be Otis.
Thermal-imaging drones spot a bright white speck believed to be Otis. Image: Victoria Mark.

Tuesday, December 3

  • Drone flights take place over areas of Kirkhill, Tyrebagger and Elrick in search of Otis
  • Drone pilot James spots something on the camera footage he believes is a reflection of Otis’ jacket he was wearing at the time he went missing
  • Victoria and James head out to the area, and while out there, James spots Otis at around 4pm running around
  • Victoria says Otis was “in total feral mode” and would’ve recognised her scent had she been close enough
  • The Lost Dog Trapping Team arrive to help search, plus install a camera and put out food
  • Teams are advised not to shout as it may spook Otis away

    Otis dog was reunited with owners after going missing for six days in Tyrebagger woods.
    Otis has slept since arriving back home. Image: Victoria Mark.

Wednesday, December 4

  • Nothing was captured on camera, so Victoria says she woke up “feeling disheartened”
  • At nearby Tyrebagger Quarry, a crane operator who works for Altrad Sparrows Training Centre spots Otis from high above the ground
  • Workers on the ground spot Otis in and around their site offices at around 10am
  • The team captures Otis safely and contacts Victoria to let her know he has been found
  • At 11am Victoria and Ross reunite with Otis after six days out in the woods

