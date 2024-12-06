All rush-hour trains could be disrupted due to nationwide ‘fault with radio system’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

All rush-hour trains could be disrupted due to nationwide ‘fault with radio system’

ScotRail advised customers to check their journey in advance.

By Ellie Milne
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Disruption is expected across the railway network this morning.

Rush-hour trains across the north and north-east could be cancelled last minute due to a nationwide fault.

The whole of the UK network, including ScotRail services, is said to be impacted this morning.

The issue has been caused by an unexpected fault with the radio system between the driver and the signaller.

ScotRail has said all of its services are subject to delays or cancellations with disruption expected to last until around 9am.

The majority of services north of the border have been running to schedule but there could be a knock-on effect throughout the day due to delays further south.

Customers have also reported problems accessing live travel updates online, which are controlled by a UK-wide system.

ScotRail spokesman David Ross shared: “When you check individual services things are operating normally.”

Radio system fault impacting trains

An update shared online from ScotRail states: “Due to a national fault with the radio system between drivers and signallers, services are subject to delays.

“Please note that this does not affect the safety of train running as alternative methods are in place.

“Speak to staff or press help points for further information.”

They added: “Our colleagues at Network Rail are experiencing an industry-wide problem with communications systems.

“Thankfully ScotRail services are operating well, with some minor delays in places. Please check before you travel.”

A post shared by Network Rail Scotland states: “We’re dealing with a national fault affecting the driver – signaller communication system. It’s causing disruption to services across Scotland, England and Wales.

“Our engineers are working to fix the fault as quickly as we can. We’re sorry if your journey’s affected.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

