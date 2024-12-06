All rush-hour trains could be disrupted due to nationwide ‘fault with radio system’

Rush-hour trains across the north and north-east could be cancelled last minute due to a nationwide fault.

The whole of the UK network, including ScotRail services, is said to be impacted this morning.

The issue has been caused by an unexpected fault with the radio system between the driver and the signaller.

ScotRail has said all of its services are subject to delays or cancellations with disruption expected to last until around 9am.

The majority of services north of the border have been running to schedule but there could be a knock-on effect throughout the day due to delays further south.

Customers have also reported problems accessing live travel updates online, which are controlled by a UK-wide system.

ScotRail spokesman David Ross shared: “When you check individual services things are operating normally.”

Radio system fault impacting trains

An update shared online from ScotRail states: “Due to a national fault with the radio system between drivers and signallers, services are subject to delays.

“Please note that this does not affect the safety of train running as alternative methods are in place.

“Speak to staff or press help points for further information.”

They added: “Our colleagues at Network Rail are experiencing an industry-wide problem with communications systems.

“Thankfully ScotRail services are operating well, with some minor delays in places. Please check before you travel.”

A post shared by Network Rail Scotland states: “We’re dealing with a national fault affecting the driver – signaller communication system. It’s causing disruption to services across Scotland, England and Wales.

“Our engineers are working to fix the fault as quickly as we can. We’re sorry if your journey’s affected.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.