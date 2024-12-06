Aberdeen human trafficking arrests: Five men appear in court

Five men have appeared in the dock accused of human trafficking offences in Aberdeen.

Laurentiu Raducanu, 28, Ionut Cristea, 32, Danut Burcea, 34, and Cosmin Cristea, 20, all from Aberdeen, and Cristi Serea, 32, of no fixed abode, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

All five were arrested after police officers carried out a series of raids at addresses in the city centre.

Each man is accused of a single charge under the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Act.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody. They will appear in court again within the next seven days.

Speaking following Wednesday’s police operation, Detective Inspector Stevie Smith said: “Human trafficking is a deplorable crime that has a significant impact on its victims and Scotland’s wider communities.

“We are committed to working with our partners to pursue those suspected of being involved in committing these offences, with a strong focus on safeguarding individuals who may be at risk of exploitation.

“We work to raise public awareness to help identify victims and ensure they get the support they need.

“Information from people within our communities is key to helping us identify those involved in committing these crimes against vulnerable people in our society.

“I would urge anyone with information or concerns about exploitation of any kind, to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”