Bullying and race issues among hundreds of complaints made by HMP Grampian prisoners

Bullying and race issues were among hundreds of complaints levelled against HMP Grampian staff by prisoners this year.

It comes after data obtained by The Press and Journal shows that a total of 493 grievances were lodged for the year 2024 at the category A prison in Peterhead.

Among the most alarming complaints were; six about bullying, two counts of race issues and an incident concerning “victimisation.”

Staff also received two reports about concerns regarding the protection of prisoners over the past twelve months.

The data concerning HMP Grampian complaints comes courtesy of a Freedom of Information request sent to the Scottish Prison Service in November.

However, the stats also showed that a majority of incidents mainly concern daily prisoner life at HMP Grampian.

The topic which recieved the most complaints was regarding staff, which attracted a total of 92 grievances.

Meanwhile, 72 complains were lodged for disputes over prisoner “property,”. while 37 further grievances concerned inmate’s “physical environment”.

Scottish Prison Service responds to HMP Grampian complaints figures

A spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service said: “Maintaining good relationships between staff and those in our care is key to supporting people in their personal journey and rehabilitation, improving their life chances, and reducing the risk of reoffending.

“All complaints are properly investigated and action is taken if appropriate.”

HMP Grampian was opened in March 2014 after the merging of the Aberdeen and Peterhead prisons.

It has a capacity of around 560 inmates.

The facility holds both male and female prisoners, who are convicted, remanded with some young female offenders too.

It was designed to hold male young offenders too, but the Cruden Hall facility has been out of use since a change in Scottish Government sentencing policy.