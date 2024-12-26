Bullying and race issues among hundreds of complaints made by HMP Grampian prisoners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bullying and race issues among hundreds of complaints made by HMP Grampian prisoners

493 complaints have been raised by north east prisoners since the beginning of 2024.

By Graham Fleming
Almost 500 complaints were lodged from prisoners at the Peterhead facility. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Almost 500 complaints were lodged from prisoners at the Peterhead facility. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Bullying and race issues were among hundreds of complaints levelled against HMP Grampian staff by prisoners this year.

It comes after data obtained by The Press and Journal shows that a total of 493 grievances were lodged for the year 2024 at the category A prison in Peterhead.

Among the most alarming complaints were; six about bullying, two counts of race issues and an incident concerning “victimisation.”

HMP Grampian in Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Staff also received two reports about concerns regarding the protection of prisoners over the past twelve months.

The data concerning HMP Grampian complaints comes courtesy of a Freedom of Information request sent to the Scottish Prison Service in November.

However, the stats also showed that a majority of incidents mainly concern daily prisoner life at HMP Grampian.

The topic which recieved the most complaints was regarding staff, which attracted a total of 92 grievances.

Meanwhile, 72 complains were lodged for disputes over prisoner “property,”. while 37 further grievances concerned inmate’s “physical environment”.

Scottish Prison Service responds to HMP Grampian complaints figures

A spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service said: “Maintaining good relationships between staff and those in our care is key to supporting people in their personal journey and rehabilitation, improving their life chances, and reducing the risk of reoffending.

“All complaints are properly investigated and action is taken if appropriate.”

HMP Grampian was opened in March 2014 after the merging of the Aberdeen and Peterhead prisons.

It has a capacity of around 560 inmates.

The facility holds both male and female prisoners, who are convicted, remanded with some young female offenders too.

It was designed to hold male young offenders too, but the Cruden Hall facility has been out of use since a change in Scottish Government sentencing policy.

Conversation