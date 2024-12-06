Fitness coach to open new gym in Bridge of Don

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fitness coach to open new gym in Bridge of Don

Hybrid Performance ABZ will offer a variety of training and services including sports massage.

By Jamie Sinclair
Founder of Hybrid Performance ABZ, Marcus Lee. Image: Hybrid Performance ABZ.
Fitness fanatics in Bridge of Don could soon be in for a treat as a new gym is set to open in time for Christmas.

The studio will be home to Hybrid Performance ABZ at Crombie Lodge in Aberdeen Innovation Park.

Founded by Bridge of Don local Marcus Lee, the hub will offer a variety of training and services.

The studio has secured a five-year lease and will employ two further staff to assist Marcus in the new year.

Unique studio for Bridge of Don gym fans

Hybrid Performance ABZ will be the first of its kind in Aberdeen to offer assisted stretch therapy.

Marcus Lee said: “Having grown up in Bridge of Don, Crombie Lodge felt like the perfect location for this new chapter in my business.

“Hybrid Performance ABZ is designed to focus on private, 1-2-1 work instead of traditional gym memberships.

“Over the years, I’ve worked with many people who struggle with gym anxiety.

“My goal is to create a welcoming environment that eliminates intimidation and judgment.”

Crombie Lodge. Image supplied by Fiona Riddell.

What can gym-goers expect?

The facility extends to 732 sq ft and is ideally situated for visitors, offering easy access, and ample parking.

Hybrid Performance ABZ will offer personalized services tailored to clients’ individual needs, including:

  • 1-2-1 Personal Training: Personalized sessions and nutritional guidance to help clients achieve their unique fitness goals.
  • Small Group Coaching: Community-focused training for small groups, offering the benefits of personal training at a more affordable cost.
  • Sports Massage and Assisted Stretching Treatments: Services for recovery, rehabilitation, and pain management. This will also be Aberdeen’s first location to offer a new type of treatment with assisted stretch therapy.

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Park Estates Manager, Cherry Paton expressed her delight at the new addition to the park.

She said: “We are delighted to welcome Hybrid Performance ABZ to the Innovation Park.”

