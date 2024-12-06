Fitness coach to open new gym in Bridge of Don

Fitness fanatics in Bridge of Don could soon be in for a treat as a new gym is set to open in time for Christmas.

The studio will be home to Hybrid Performance ABZ at Crombie Lodge in Aberdeen Innovation Park.

Founded by Bridge of Don local Marcus Lee, the hub will offer a variety of training and services.

The studio has secured a five-year lease and will employ two further staff to assist Marcus in the new year.

Unique studio for Bridge of Don gym fans

Hybrid Performance ABZ will be the first of its kind in Aberdeen to offer assisted stretch therapy.

Marcus Lee said: “Having grown up in Bridge of Don, Crombie Lodge felt like the perfect location for this new chapter in my business.

“Hybrid Performance ABZ is designed to focus on private, 1-2-1 work instead of traditional gym memberships.

“Over the years, I’ve worked with many people who struggle with gym anxiety.

“My goal is to create a welcoming environment that eliminates intimidation and judgment.”

What can gym-goers expect?

The facility extends to 732 sq ft and is ideally situated for visitors, offering easy access, and ample parking.

Hybrid Performance ABZ will offer personalized services tailored to clients’ individual needs, including:

1-2-1 Personal Training: Personalized sessions and nutritional guidance to help clients achieve their unique fitness goals.

Small Group Coaching: Community-focused training for small groups, offering the benefits of personal training at a more affordable cost.

Sports Massage and Assisted Stretching Treatments: Services for recovery, rehabilitation, and pain management. This will also be Aberdeen’s first location to offer a new type of treatment with assisted stretch therapy.

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Park Estates Manager, Cherry Paton expressed her delight at the new addition to the park.

She said: “We are delighted to welcome Hybrid Performance ABZ to the Innovation Park.”