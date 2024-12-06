Passenger recalls moment lightning cracked cockpit windscreen on flight to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Passenger recalls moment lightning cracked cockpit windscreen on flight to Aberdeen

Derren McRae's Loganair flight was hit by "severe turbulence" on Thursday and forced to return to Manchester.

The cracked windscreen of the Loganair plane. Image: Loganair.
By Ross Hempseed

A passenger aboard a Loganair flight to Aberdeen has described the moment lightning struck the plane, cracking the cockpit windscreen.

Derren McRae, from Aberdeen, was flying back home from Manchester on the 4.20pm Loganair flight LM026 on Thursday, December 5.

He recalled that the weather in Manchester was “horrendous” as he boarded, with heavy rain and strong winds sweeping through the area.

The conditions were worsening due to the arrival of Storm Darragh – which was expected to bring rain, snow, and gusty winds – and the Met Office had issued multiple yellow weather warnings

Derren McRae from CBRE was on the flight. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr McRae – who is managing director at CBRE – recalled that as soon as the Embraer jet took off, turbulence became a major issue.

He said: “The weather was pretty horrendous as we boarded the plane with strong winds and rain coming down in Manchester.

“So straight from take-off there was turbulence on the flight and we were asked to keep our seat belts on.”

Loganair plane flying.
The Loganair flight was forced to turnback. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

‘Severe turbulence’ throughout Loganair flight

About 20 minutes into the flight, Mr McRae recalls experiencing a period of “severe turbulence” – though, at the time, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

He said: “I don’t think anyone realised that the plane had been hit by lightning as there wasn’t a big flash or anything.

“Like me, I suspect most just thought it was turbulence.”

However, while flying just over Skipton, the cockpit windscreen cracked, limiting the pilot’s visibility.

Mr McRae says the pilot then came onto the tannoy to announce that the plane had been struck by lightning and they would be landing back in Manchester in five minutes.

An emergency ‘Squawk code 7700’ had been called by the pilot, so they were met by the safety crew on landing.

Squawk 7700 is an alert that indicates an aircraft is in distress and needs immediate assistance from air traffic control.

“We eventually disembarked and were taken back to the terminal. The last flight to Aberdeen was more or less full I and whilst I believe the airline did try and get a larger plane, I just decided to get a train back to Aberdeen,” he said.

Plane on the tarmac back in Manchester. Image: Derren McRae.

Unfortunately, trains to Manchester city centre were also impacted by flooding so Mr Mr McRae had to get a tram.

“By the time I eventually got into the city centre, I just decided to stay over again and caught an early train this morning,” he said.

Mr McRae managed to get a train to Aberdeen, arriving just after 1pm following a lengthy journey – and almost 24 hours after his flight first took off.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “Loganair can confirm flight LM26 from Manchester to Aberdeen was diverted back to Manchester following a lightning strike.

“The aircraft landed as normal and our team is currently arranging onward travel for customers to reach their final destination.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is of the utmost importance to us at Loganair.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding, and our ground crews for their assistance.”

