Police close road in Ferryhill after collision

Police have closed a street in the Ferryhill area of Aberdeen.

Whinhill Road has been shut in both directions by officers while they deal with an incident.

A number of police cars, an ambulance and an incident response unit are in attendance at the scene.

It is understood there has been a collision on the road near Fonthill Terrace.

Motorists will be unable to access the road from Great Southern Road or the Fonthill Road and Bon-Accord Street junctions until further notice.

Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

