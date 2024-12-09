Care round-up: Aberdeen childminder’s ‘home from home’ praised while Inverness nursery is ‘warm, caring and nurturing’

An Aberdeen childminder has been praised for her “home from home”, while an Inverness nursery has been praised for being “warm, caring and nurturing”.

The Press and Journal has looked at this week’s raft of inspection reports issued by The Care Inspectorate.

These cover the Highlands, Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The organisation oversees the care industry, inspecting providers, including care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

Inspectors grade services on areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Here is a look at some stand-out reports from this week.

Crown Primary Nursery

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – 3, Staff – 5, Setting – 3

Previous ratings: Wellbeing –4, Leadership – 4, Staff – 4, Setting – 3

Inspection date: October 30

A nursery class for up to 64 children operated by Highland Council, the service was praised for “warm, caring and nurturing interactions” between staff and children.

Inspectors noted that the ventilation issues experienced within the nursery area, including the nappy changing area which was “very warm”.

The nursery has been given until February to fix the ventilation issue to ensure a “comfortable temperature”.

Otherwise, the setting was “clean bright and tidy” which helped create a “positive learning environment”.

Kimberley McLean, Aberdeen

New ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Leadership – 5, Staff – 5, Setting – 5

Previous ratings: Wellbeing –5, Leadership – 5, Staff – N/A, Setting – 5

Inspection date: November 4

Kimberley McLean operates a childminding service for up to six children from her home in Aberdeen.

“Children were happy, settled and confident”, according to inspectors, noting “effective communication” between Ms McLean and parents.

One parent described the service as a “home from home”.

The report stated: “The childminder’s warm and caring interactions created a relaxed and positive atmosphere and supported children to feel valued and loved.”

Playbarn, Fraserburgh

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – 4, Staff – 5, Setting – 4

Previous ratings: N/A

Inspection date: November 11

A nursery within the town centre with a capacity of up to 27 children, Playbarn was praised for its “relaxed and welcoming atmosphere” thanks to the staff.

The report stated: “Staff sat with children while they settled and reduced lighting and noise to promote a relaxing atmosphere.”

One parent said: “Everyone is warm and welcoming, no ask is too big and they are always willing to help and reassure me.”

Hebron House, Nairn

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – N/A, Staff – 4, Setting – 4

Previous ratings: Wellbeing –4, Leadership – 4, Staff – 4, Setting – 4

Inspection date: November 11-13

Located in a quiet residential area of Nairn, Hebron House provide accommodation for 22 older people.

Inspectors noted positive interactions between staff and residents saying they “experienced warmth, kindness, and compassion from the staff team”.

One resident said: “They look after me well”, while families were content with the progress updates they received from the team.

The report stated: “People living in Hebron House benefited from a comfortable, relaxed and homely setting.”

KingsWellies Nursery, Kingswells

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – 4, Staff – 4, Setting – 4

Previous ratings: Wellbeing –4, Leadership – 5, Staff – 5, Setting – 5

Inspection date: October 22-24

KingsWellies is located within the Prime Four Business Park, and cares for up to 173 children at any one time, split into Welly Babies, Welly Tots, Welly Bean and Welly Jellies.

Inspectors spoke to parents who felt the staff knew their children well, with mostly positive interactions between them.

The nursery made the most of being within the Prime Four campus by allowing children to plant flowers at a nearby hotel.

While the setting was praised for being bright and airy with cosy furnishings, inspectors noted some equipment was “grubby and needed cleaned”.

One parent commented that “Most of the staff are also lovely and approachable and you can tell that they care about their job and the children in their care”.

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Press and Journal’s care home tracker.