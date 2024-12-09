Broken boiler closes Aberdeen Grammar School

Aberdeen Grammar School is closed today due to a lack of heating in the building.

It has been confirmed this morning that the Granite City secondary school will be shut to staff and pupils.

It is understood that an issue with the boiler has left the school without central heating and hot water.

A notification was sent out to parents earlier this morning.

An official communication, issued by the school, read: “Aberdeen Grammar School is closed today to all staff and pupils.

“This is due to having no heating and hot water in the school. An update will be issued later today.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.