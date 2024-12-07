Roads closed and trains delayed as Storm Darragh hits Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland

Snow gates have been closed on two Aberdeenshire roads as a Met Office weather warning for Storm Darragh remains in place on Saturday until 9pm.

The A93 Braemar road and the A939 Cock Bridge road have been closed due to heavy snow.

Storm Darragh has disrupted trains, with services across the north and north-east delayed or cancelled this morning.

Road disruption for Saturday December 7

There are several roads impacted by weather.

A9 Dornoch Bridge: Strong winds on A9 Dornoch Bridge both ways between A836 and A949. The bridge remains open to all traffic but extra care is required.

A9 Kessock Bridge: Strong winds on A9 Kessock Bridge between A82 Longman Road and A9 North Kessock junction. The bridge remains open to all traffic but extra care is required.

A93 Braemar to Spittal of Glenshee: Road closed due to snow on A93 between Braemar and the Spittal of Glenshee turn-off. The snow gates are closed.

A939 Tomintoul to Cock Bridge: Road closed due to snow on A939 between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge. Cameras show that the snow gates are closed.

Train speeds are restricted due to snow

There are delays on train services to and from the north, with disruption likely to last until at least noon on Saturday.

Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street: Train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Aberdeen and Edinburgh: Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Aberdeen and Inverness: Train services between Aberdeen and Inverness may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Oban and Glasgow Queen Street: Train services between Oban and Glasgow Queen Street will be delayed.

The Met Office weather warning covers a large area of the country, including a section of the A9 from south of Inverness to Pitlochry.

Sections of the A82 and A95 are also included, as well as Fort William, Aviemore and Ballater.

Snow warning covers parts of Highlands

Residents have been warned the snow could bring difficult driving conditions and disruption to higher routes, just days after the last spell of snow.

The Met Office warning states: “A period of snow is expected to affect higher ground of Scotland during Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning.”

Overnight temperatures were relatively mild for the time of year. Aboyne was 4C, Aberdeen 5C and Aviemore 2C.

