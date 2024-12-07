Roads closed and trains delayed as Storm Darragh hits Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Roads closed and trains delayed as Storm Darragh hits Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland

Snow gates have been closed on two roads in Aberdeenshire as Storm Darragh batters the country.

By Louise Glen
Snow gates on the braemar road
Snow gates are closed at Braemar. Image: Snow Gate Cameras.

Snow gates have been closed on two Aberdeenshire roads as a Met Office weather warning for Storm Darragh remains in place on Saturday until 9pm.

The A93 Braemar road and the A939 Cock Bridge road have been closed due to heavy snow.

Storm Darragh has disrupted trains, with services across the north and north-east delayed or cancelled this morning.

Road disruption for Saturday December 7

There are several roads impacted by weather.

A9 Dornoch Bridge: Strong winds on A9 Dornoch Bridge both ways between A836 and A949. The bridge remains open to all traffic but extra care is required.

A9 Kessock Bridge: Strong winds on A9 Kessock Bridge between A82 Longman Road and A9 North Kessock junction. The bridge remains open to all traffic but extra care is required.

A93 Braemar to Spittal of Glenshee: Road closed due to snow on A93 between Braemar and the Spittal of Glenshee turn-off. The snow gates are closed.

A939 Tomintoul to Cock Bridge: Road closed due to snow on A939 between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge. Cameras show that the snow gates are closed.

Train speeds are restricted due to snow

Glenshee snow camera shows a snowy day
The snow gate camera at Glenshee. Image: Snow Gate Cameras.

There are delays on train services to and from the north, with disruption likely to last until at least noon on Saturday.

Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street: Train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Aberdeen and Edinburgh: Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Aberdeen and Inverness: Train services between Aberdeen and Inverness may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Oban and Glasgow Queen Street:  Train services between Oban and Glasgow Queen Street will be delayed.

The Met Office weather warning covers a large area of the country, including a section of the A9 from south of Inverness to Pitlochry.

Sections of the A82 and A95 are also included, as well as Fort William, Aviemore and Ballater.

Snow warning covers parts of Highlands

Residents have been warned the snow could bring difficult driving conditions and disruption to higher routes, just days after the last spell of snow.

The Met Office warning states: “A period of snow is expected to affect higher ground of Scotland during Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning.”

Overnight temperatures were relatively mild for the time of year. Aboyne was 4C, Aberdeen 5C and Aviemore 2C.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

 

Conversation