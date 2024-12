Trains cancelled or delayed to Aberdeen, Inverness, Elgin and Oban as Storm Darragh hits

Delays and cancellations are hitting dozens of ScotRail train services to and from Inverness, Aberdeen and Oban.

Trains are suspended to Elgin and Inverurie with others delayed by up to 30 minutes, between Aberdeen and Inverness cancelled, delayed or revised.

ScotRail said to check ahead for the “entire journey” before travelling.

Revised, delayed or cancelled train services across Aberdeen and Inverness

A spokesperson for ScotRail said: “Due to Storm Darragh, weather disruption is expected to last until noon on Sunday December 8.

“Train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

“Due to forecasted severe weather, blanket speed restrictions have been imposed until 12pm on Sunday December 8.

“These speed restrictions will result in extended journey times.”

Services delayed so far:

Aberdeen and Edinburgh: Due to forecasted severe weather disruption is expected until noon on Sunday December 8. Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street: Delays to services. Due to forecasted severe weather disruption is expected until noon on Sunday December 8.

Aberdeen and Inverness: Due to forecasted severe weather disruption is expected until noon on Sunday December 8.

Aberdeen and Inverurie: Services are suspended on Saturday December 7.

Inverness and Elgin: Services are suspended on Saturday December 7.

Oban to Glasgow: Due to forecasted severe weather disruption is expected until noon on Sunday December 8.

