Body found in search for missing scallop diver in Orkney

The body of a man has been found in the search for a person who was diving off the coast of Orkney.

The tragic discovery was made on Friday morning near the Churchill Causeway.

The family of a diver who had been reported missing from Scapa Flow has been informed.

The scallop diver has been missing since Wednesday November 27.

A full-scale search for the diver was launched by HM Coastguard.

Rescue teams were dispatched from Kirkwall, Hoy and St Margaret’s to assist in looking for the man.

Specialist officers travelled to Orkney to assist with the search for the missing diver.

Lifeboat crews, two helicopters, a fixed-wing aircraft and three Orkney Islands Council tugs also joined the operation across land, air and sea.

Report to procurator fiscal

While there has yet to be a formal identification, police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A report will be made to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Wednesday November 27, we were made aware of a diver missing in Scapa Flow.

“Around 11am on Friday December 6, the body of a man was found in Churchill Causeway, Orkney.

“Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of the diver has been informed.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.