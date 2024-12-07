Highland League Cup and Highland League results: Deveronvale and Brora Rangers reach last four with shoot-out successes

Deveronvale withstood a dramatic Huntly comeback to win on penalties and reach the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup semi-finals.

The Banffers led 3-0 in this quarter-final tie at Christie Park through goals from Harry Noble, Ben Hermiston and Jack Mitchell.

But the Black and Golds battled back with Angus Grant, Ryan Sewell and Jamie MacLellan’s own goal making it 3-3 at the end of 90 minutes.

However, in the shoot-out Vale goalkeeper Ethan Hopkinson saved two penalties as they triumphed 3-1 on spot-kicks.

It’s the first time since 2008 that Deveronvale have reached the last four of the Highland League Cup.

The Banff outfit have never won the competition but may be daring to dream now. The semi-final ties will be played on Saturday March 1, with the draw yet to be made.

Vale start well

Despite strong winds being forecast at kick off time conditions were good at Christie Park when proceedings got underway. There was little wind, although the pitch was soft as a result of torrential rain earlier in the day.

The visitors started more purposefully and took the lead after 14 minutes.

The ball broke to Olek Dlugosz at the edge of the penalty area and with Huntly caught short he picked out Noble on the left side of the box and the Deveronvale skipper coolly found the right corner from 14 yards.

Huntly grew into the game and Grant had a snap-shot held by goalkeeper Ethan Hopkinson, but the Banffers increased their advantage on 34 minutes.

Keane Matheson found Mitchell in midfield and his flicked ball over the home defence released Hermiston to clinically finish past goalkeeper Calum Brodie.

Before the first half was over the Black and Golds’ threatened to pull a goal back when Ruari Fraser volleyed over after Ross Still nodded down a Cameron Heslop delivery.

Vale keep going

In the early stages of the second half Huntly started with an increased intensity.

But it wasn’t long before Deveronvale were creating chances again. MacLellan headed wide from a Mitchell corner and in the 54th minute the Banffers netted their third.

Mitchell broke into space on the left side, goalkeeper Brodie came racing out of his box to try to win the ball, but didn’t get there and Mitchell swept it into the net.

After falling three behind Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth made four changes with Brodie Allen, Fin Allen, Sewell and Owen Morris coming on.

They did provide the Black and Golds with a bit more impetus. Grant sent an effort over and had another deflected wide by Jaydan Bradford, while Callum Murray wasn’t far away with a curler from the edge of the box.

In the 74th minute Huntly did get one back when Sewell’s free-kick from the right was headed home by Grant at the back post.

To their credit the Black and Golds went for it in the closing stages. Hopkinson saved Grant’s strike from the right of the box and Brodie Allen headed the resultant Sewell corner onto the crossbar.

In the 90th minute they scored again when Sewell’s inswinging corner from the left wasn’t dealt with by Hopkinson and ended up in the net.

Remarkably having been second best for much of the contest Huntly levelled it up in the second minute of stoppage time.

Sewell’s free-kick from the left came off MacLellan and ended up in the net. After that the Black and Golds almost won it, another Sewell free-kick was tipped over and from the resultant corner on the left Sewell’s delivery bounced off the bar.

Spot-kicks

But penalties were required, Noble scored Vale’s first before Hopkinson saved from James Connolly and Grant and Ross Still hit the crossbar.

But Brodie repelled Cameron Angus and Adam Reid which meant the Banffers only led 1-0 after three spot-kicks each.

Demilade Yunus and Fin Allen both scored and Murray Esson converted to give Deveronvale a 3-1 shoot-out victory.

Other Highland League Cup results

In the other R Davidson (Banchory) quarter-final Brora Rangers also won on penalties in dramatic fashion against Formartine United at Dudgeon Park.

Robert Ward put the Pitmedden side ahead in the first half, but Jordan MacRae on his return from injury struck for the Cattachs, who are the cup holders, late on to force a shoot-out.

When it came to the spot-kicks Brora won 3-1 to reach the semi-finals.

In the first Highland League Cup quarter-final on Friday night Banks o’ Dee defeated Brechin City 3-0.

The other last eight tie between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh at Victoria Park was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The semi-final draw had been scheduled to take place at Buckie after that fixture, but was also postponed.

Highland League results

There was only one Breedon Highland League game which survived the weather as Clachnacuddin beat Lossiemouth 5-1 at Grant Street Park.

James Anderson put the Lilywhites ahead and Jack Mackay doubled their lead. However, Shaun Cameron pulled a goal back for the Coasters only for Anderson to strike again for Clach and make it 3-1.

After the break Mackay notched his second and Troy Cooper completed the scoring.

Wick Academy v Turriff United at Harmsworth Park and Strathspey Thistle v Keith at Seafield Park were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.