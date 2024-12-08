Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson issues ‘not all doom and gloom’ message as winless slump hits five games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson issues ‘not all doom and gloom’ message as winless slump hits five games

Midfielder says Aberdeen face a 'test of character' following the 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson insists it is “not all doom and gloom” at Pittodrie despite crashing to a five-game winless slump.

After a record-breaking 11 game unbeaten start to the league campaign the Dons’ form has hit a bump in recent weeks.

Clarkson accepts the Reds now face a “test of character”.

A return of just three points from the last possible 15 have resulted in second-placed Aberdeen falling nine points behind league leaders Celtic, who hold a game in hand.

The Dons were level on points at the top of the table with Celtic after 11 games.

Some frustrated Aberdeen fans booed at half-time and full-time.

Clarkson admits the drop in form is disappointing but has called for some perspective as Aberdeen are second in the Premiership and their confidence remains intact.

Leighton Clarkson (10) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-1 against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Leighton Clarkson (10) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-1 against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstoc

He said: “We are still in a really good position so it’s not all doom and gloom.

“The spirit is still there but the quality has dipped in the last few games and we need to get that back.

“The confidence hasn’t gone, we just need to be more at it.

“The games we drew recently felt like losses even though we did get something out of them.

“But we felt (against St Johnstone) we really should have been coming away with three points.

“We had a lot of possession but it was all a bit slow when we need to punch the passes in and make them run around.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected as St Johnstone's Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected as St Johnstone’s Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS

Pittodrie ‘fear factor’ was missing

Aberdeen had a 100%  record at Pittodrie with 11 wins from 11 matches in all competitions this season prior to recently losing 1-0 to Celtic in the Granite City.

Clarkson believes the fear factor the Dons had built for opposition teams at Pittodrie wasn’t there against the Perth Saints.

Aberdeen's Jack Milne (L) and St Johnstone's Benjamin Kimpioka in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jack Milne (L) and St Johnstone’s Benjamin Kimpioka in action. Image: SNS

He said: “We spoke in the changing room before the game about getting the crowd going.

“For opposition players to come here, they should fear it.

“I don’t think St Johnstone feared it and that comes from us on the pitch not giving the fans enough to shout about.

“So there’s obviously still a lot we need to do.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

‘It’s a test of character’

Aberdeen are suffering their first setback in manager Jimmy Thelin’s three-year plan to bring sustained success to the club.

The Dons were nine points clear of third-placed Rangers but that gap has been slashed.

Clarkson said: “It’s a test of character because everything was going swimmingly for such a long time…then all of a sudden.

“It was lacklustre against St Johnstone.

“We had a lot of possession, but it was all a bit slow.

“We need to be punching the passes in and making the opposition work, making them turn around.

“There was not enough crosses into the box and we didn’t really play through the lines.

“We threw everything at it, but  just couldn’t get enough shots away.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie for the Premiership match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie for the Premiership match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

‘We need to be bang at it at home’

Aberdeen trailed 1-0 at half-time to a goal from Makenzie Kirk.

Boss Thelin made three changes at the break and it paid off as substitute Duk played in Clarkson to level in the 56th minute.

Aberdeen, however, could not deliver a winner.

Aberdeen's James McGarry and St Johnstone's Matt Smith in action at Pittodrie Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s James McGarry and St Johnstone’s Matt Smith in action at Pittodrie Image: SNS

Clarkson said: “It was frustrating as we didn’t come out of the blocks in the first half and weren’t really at it.

“The gaffer made a couple of changes at half-time that brought a bit of life back into us.

“We managed to get the goal but we are disappointed not to work their keeper enough.

“I don’t know why that was as especially when we play teams at home we need to be bang at it.

“I was happy with the goal as I know I missed one the other night against Celtic.

“I didn’t sleep at night after that so it was good to score but I would have been more pleased with the three points.”

Conversation