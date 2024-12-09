Firefighters called motorbike blaze near Potterton

The emergency services were called to an Aberdeenshire road last night after a motorbike caught fire.

That’s after the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service recieved a call to a vehicle fire on the B999 near Potterton at 8.50pm last night.

One hose-reel jet rushed to Advocates Row, just south of Potterton, to find a motorbike on fire.

Fire crews then left the scene around 9.17pm.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of this incident.

Police Scotland have been contacted for further information.