Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Firefighters called motorbike blaze near Potterton The B999 was closed temporarily last night due to the incident. By Graham Fleming December 9 2024, 8:38 am December 9 2024, 8:38 am The emergency services were called to the B999 just south of Potterton. Image: Google The emergency services were called to an Aberdeenshire road last night after a motorbike caught fire. That's after the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service recieved a call to a vehicle fire on the B999 near Potterton at 8.50pm last night. One hose-reel jet rushed to Advocates Row, just south of Potterton, to find a motorbike on fire. Fire crews then left the scene around 9.17pm. It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of this incident. Police Scotland have been contacted for further information.
