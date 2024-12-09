41-year-old woman dies after dog attack in Aberdeen flat

A 41-year-old woman has died after being fatally injured by a dog in an Aberdeen flat on Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 11.15pm in the Foresterhill Road area of the city on December 7, with the woman dying at the scene of the attack.

The dog, whose breed has not yet been disclosed, has been put down.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 11.15pm on Saturday, December 7, police received a report that a woman had been seriously injured by a dog within a flat on Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended but the 41-year-old woman died at the scene.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“The dog has since been euthanised.”