Two charged with attempted murder after woman seriously assaulted in Garthdee

A man and a woman have been charged with attempted murder after a 24-year-old female was seriously assaulted in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 8.50pm on Saturday night in the Craigievar Place area of Garthdee.

Police confirmed that a young woman was attacked on December 7 and subsequently taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she remains in a “stable condition”.

The 26-year-old man and 50-year-old woman who were charged in connection with the incident are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

There was a heavy police presence in the area on Saturday night, with part of Auchinyell Road being cordoned off by police.

‘Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 8.50pm on Saturday, December 7, police were called to a report of a serious assault which happened in the Craigievar Place area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 24-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she remains in a stable condition. Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder.

“A 26-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Both are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, December 9.”