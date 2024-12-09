Three people taken to hospital after A92 crash south of Inverbervie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three people taken to hospital after A92 crash south of Inverbervie

The road is closed between Gourdon and Johnshaven.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Breaking news.
Paramedics, police and firefighters are at the scene. Image: DC Thomson.

Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the A92 south of Inverbervie.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at approximately 11.45am today.

Paramedics, police, and firefighters responded, with two fire engines from Montrose and Stonehaven attending the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters used specialised cutting equipment to rescue one person from the wreckage.

Three ambulances, along with a Special Operations Response Team (SORT), were dispatched to the location. Paramedics assessed the three patients before transferring them to hospital.

Two individuals were transported to Ninewells Hospital, while the third was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

The A92 has been closed between Gourdon and Johnshaven, with police continuing to investigate the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police called to A92 crash south of Inverbervie

A police Facebook post reads: “The A92 is closed between Gourdon and Johnshaven due to a two-vehicle crash reported around 11.45am.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 11.40 to attend a road traffic collision on the A92 between Gourdon and Johnshaven.

“Three ambulances and one special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene and three patients were transported to hospital – two to Ninewells Hospital and one to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

For more than two hours, fire crews assisted with rescue efforts while making sure the vehicles were safe. Teams left the area at around 2pm.

Transport disrupted after A92 crash

Transport operators have also reported delays as a result of the incident.

Stagecoach has also advised that the Gourdon service X7 will no longer call at Inverbervie.

A statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads: “X7 Aberdeen- Arbroath . Due to the ongoing road closure on the A92 unfortunately the road has been shut at Gourdon Rd End.

“This means our X7 service vehicles have no space to turn round. X7 service will no longer be serving Inverbervie at this moment in time.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation