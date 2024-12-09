Three people taken to hospital after A92 crash south of Inverbervie

Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the A92 south of Inverbervie.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at approximately 11.45am today.

Paramedics, police, and firefighters responded, with two fire engines from Montrose and Stonehaven attending the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters used specialised cutting equipment to rescue one person from the wreckage.

Three ambulances, along with a Special Operations Response Team (SORT), were dispatched to the location. Paramedics assessed the three patients before transferring them to hospital.

Two individuals were transported to Ninewells Hospital, while the third was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

The A92 has been closed between Gourdon and Johnshaven, with police continuing to investigate the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police called to A92 crash south of Inverbervie

A police Facebook post reads: “The A92 is closed between Gourdon and Johnshaven due to a two-vehicle crash reported around 11.45am.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 11.40 to attend a road traffic collision on the A92 between Gourdon and Johnshaven.

“Three ambulances and one special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene and three patients were transported to hospital – two to Ninewells Hospital and one to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

For more than two hours, fire crews assisted with rescue efforts while making sure the vehicles were safe. Teams left the area at around 2pm.

Transport disrupted after A92 crash

Transport operators have also reported delays as a result of the incident.

Stagecoach has also advised that the Gourdon service X7 will no longer call at Inverbervie.

A statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads: “X7 Aberdeen- Arbroath . Due to the ongoing road closure on the A92 unfortunately the road has been shut at Gourdon Rd End.

“This means our X7 service vehicles have no space to turn round. X7 service will no longer be serving Inverbervie at this moment in time.”

