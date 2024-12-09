Popular Inverurie cafe announces Christmas Eve closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Popular Inverurie cafe announces Christmas Eve closure

The decision has been blamed on "unsustainable" running costs.

By Graham Fleming
The cafe has been a huge part of the community, organising regular social runs and sponsoring local events. Image: Google maps
A popular Inverurie cafe is closing its doors.

The owners of No. 8 High Street said they are being forced to make an emotional goodbye due to “unsustainable” running costs.

They will close on Christmas Eve.

The team confirmed the news in a statement on their social media page, where they expressed “their heartfelt gratitude” to customers.

“No.8 has taken the decision to close its doors permanently on December 24, due to unsustainable overhead costs,” the statement says.

“This decision follows careful consideration of the current economic landscape and the need for a sustainable business model.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers who have supported the cafe over the years.

“We are deeply thankful for the community’s support and loyalty. It has been a pleasure serving you, and we will cherish the memories created within these walls.”

Owners of Inverurie cafe hope locals will enjoy ‘a final coffee’ before closure

The team are also inviting Inverurie locals to enjoy “a final cup of coffee”  before they close.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to express appreciation to the amazing team of staff who have been instrumental in creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere at No.8. Their dedication has made the cafe a cherished gathering place for many,” they added.

“The management would also like to thank all local clubs and organizations that have supported No.8’s leisure facilities. Your partnership has enriched our cafe and the community as a whole.

“As we approach our final days, we invite our customers to join us in celebrating the memories made at No.8.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone for a final cup of coffee and goodbyes in the weeks to come.”

The cafe has been a huge part of the community, organising regular social runs and sponsoring local events including the Santa fun run this weekend.

