Popular Inverurie cafe announces Christmas Eve closure

A popular Inverurie cafe is closing its doors.

The owners of No. 8 High Street said they are being forced to make an emotional goodbye due to “unsustainable” running costs.

They will close on Christmas Eve.

The team confirmed the news in a statement on their social media page, where they expressed “their heartfelt gratitude” to customers.

“No.8 has taken the decision to close its doors permanently on December 24, due to unsustainable overhead costs,” the statement says.

“This decision follows careful consideration of the current economic landscape and the need for a sustainable business model.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers who have supported the cafe over the years.

“We are deeply thankful for the community’s support and loyalty. It has been a pleasure serving you, and we will cherish the memories created within these walls.”

Owners of Inverurie cafe hope locals will enjoy ‘a final coffee’ before closure

The team are also inviting Inverurie locals to enjoy “a final cup of coffee” before they close.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to express appreciation to the amazing team of staff who have been instrumental in creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere at No.8. Their dedication has made the cafe a cherished gathering place for many,” they added.

“The management would also like to thank all local clubs and organizations that have supported No.8’s leisure facilities. Your partnership has enriched our cafe and the community as a whole.

“As we approach our final days, we invite our customers to join us in celebrating the memories made at No.8.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone for a final cup of coffee and goodbyes in the weeks to come.”

The cafe has been a huge part of the community, organising regular social runs and sponsoring local events including the Santa fun run this weekend.