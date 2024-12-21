Moossh Beauty: ‘£750,000 move from Union Street to Aberdeen’s west end is one of the best things we’ve done’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Moossh Beauty: ‘£750,000 move from Union Street to Aberdeen’s west end is one of the best things we’ve done’

Sisters Lucy Slattery and Claire Tester, and their dad George, recently bought a former office building on Albyn Terrace and transformed it into a trendy salon.

Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh Beauty, who have recently expanded their business and purchased a large Town House Building in the West End of Aberdeen and are investing £750,000 at No 10 Albyn Terrace.
Claire Tester (right) and Lucy Slattery (left) have poured their heart and soul into making Moossh Beauty a success since launching the brand on Union Street in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

When sisters Lucy Slattery and Claire Tester walked into the dusty offices on Albyn Terrace, they instantly knew this would be Moossh Beauty’s future home.

The property in Aberdeen’s leafy west end wasn’t perfect. In fact, it was rather “dull and clinical” looking, with its dirty-white walls, aged wooden banisters and grimy Victorian cornices.

But the pair and their dad George saw this as a “blank canvas” where they can add their creative touch and make the place “truly their own”.

After all, makeovers are something they know a bit about.

They had been looking to expand the business for some time, with their beauty salon on Union Street growing more and more popular by the day despite city centre challenges.

The pair bought the building on 10 Albyn Terrace about five months ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lucy and Claire took on the former Nailco Nail Bar on 409 Union Street in 2022 when the Glasgow-based company closed following financial difficulties.

But with a fresh brand and the skilled sisters at the helm, Moossh Beauty “went from strength to strength” in the years thereafter.

Business was going so great, they expanded with a cafe on Great Western Road last April, ploughing thousands into bringing the former TSB branch back into use.

Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery outside Moossh Beauty on Union Street.
Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery rescued the business two years ago, saving 12 jobs that otherwise would have been cut. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Things got more challenging in recent months, however, as the bus gates and the LEZ began to gradually push their clientele away.

While other traders decided to throw in the towel, they thought they could turn this “unfortunate situation” into an opportunity to grow – but somewhere else.

Why Moossh Beauty bosses decided to move to the west end

Claire and Lucy bought the former RSPB offices on 10 Albyn Terrace earlier this year, investing £750,000 into transforming it into a trendy salon.

Sitting in their brand new pedicure room, Claire and Lucy say moving to the west end has been “one of the best decisions they have made”.

It’s been just a few weeks since they opened, and they are already fully booked for months ahead – with scores of new customers now joining the solid base of regulars.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

As their dad George scrolls up and down the packed schedule, Lucy explains how they came to abandon their city centre premises.

The mum of two says: “When clients started telling us they won’t be coming back – for no other reason but because of the bus gates and LEZ – we knew we had to move.

“But we had been thinking about getting our own place and expanding for a while.

“And when we walked into this building, we knew this was it – this was our place.”

Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery inside their new Moossh Beauty salon on Albyn Terrace.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It’s funny, everything fell into place in a matter of seconds,” Claire adds with a smile from across the room.

“Moving to the west end has definitely been one of the best things we’ve done.”

West end offices were ‘blank canvas’ for creative Moossh Beauty owners

The two-storey building has been fully renovated, with the walls now shining in bright colours – with most of the drawings adorning them painted by Lucy herself.

There are manicure and pedicure stations, as well as massage and wax rooms spread across the ground and first floors, while the top floor could be turned into extra offices.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And there is a bit of a sentiment behind their choice of slick designs and colours.

“We wanted this to say ‘Don’t be afraid to try something new’,” Lucy explains.

“Our aim was to create something cosy and comforting –  like a home from home, where you feel relaxed and just put your feet up, but also feel inspired when you walk in.”

‘The west end was perfect for us – and I can see more traders moving here’

Claire says that the “vibe of the west end” adds to the positive impression Moossh Beauty leaves in every customer walking through their doors.

While they have enjoyed their time on Union Street, they think the city centre has gone downhill in recent years – with more traders now opting for the west end or Rosemount.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The 34-year-old adds: “So many beautiful buildings are being wasted now, because nobody can afford to maintain them.

“You look around and see them all falling apart, it’s just not a nice and inviting look.

“And up here, it’s totally different. There is plenty of parking, lovely cafes, parks and all of the businesses work together.

“In some ways I think Union Street’s loss has come to be the west end’s and Rosemount’s gain.”

‘We never even considered giving up’

The pedicure room seems an appropriate place to discuss footfall, and the sisters are certainly optimistic about their future here.

“There was never a point when we even considered giving up,” Lucy and Claire add.

“Everything we do – across both businesses – is a family effort. We just put our heads together and start to think about how we can fix this and make it better.

“We really put a lot of effort and heart into it, and it’s all for our customers.”

Read more:

Conversation