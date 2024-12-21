Moossh Beauty: ‘£750,000 move from Union Street to Aberdeen’s west end is one of the best things we’ve done’

When sisters Lucy Slattery and Claire Tester walked into the dusty offices on Albyn Terrace, they instantly knew this would be Moossh Beauty’s future home.

The property in Aberdeen’s leafy west end wasn’t perfect. In fact, it was rather “dull and clinical” looking, with its dirty-white walls, aged wooden banisters and grimy Victorian cornices.

But the pair and their dad George saw this as a “blank canvas” where they can add their creative touch and make the place “truly their own”.

After all, makeovers are something they know a bit about.

They had been looking to expand the business for some time, with their beauty salon on Union Street growing more and more popular by the day despite city centre challenges.

Lucy and Claire took on the former Nailco Nail Bar on 409 Union Street in 2022 when the Glasgow-based company closed following financial difficulties.

But with a fresh brand and the skilled sisters at the helm, Moossh Beauty “went from strength to strength” in the years thereafter.

Business was going so great, they expanded with a cafe on Great Western Road last April, ploughing thousands into bringing the former TSB branch back into use.

Things got more challenging in recent months, however, as the bus gates and the LEZ began to gradually push their clientele away.

While other traders decided to throw in the towel, they thought they could turn this “unfortunate situation” into an opportunity to grow – but somewhere else.

Why Moossh Beauty bosses decided to move to the west end

Claire and Lucy bought the former RSPB offices on 10 Albyn Terrace earlier this year, investing £750,000 into transforming it into a trendy salon.

Sitting in their brand new pedicure room, Claire and Lucy say moving to the west end has been “one of the best decisions they have made”.

It’s been just a few weeks since they opened, and they are already fully booked for months ahead – with scores of new customers now joining the solid base of regulars.

As their dad George scrolls up and down the packed schedule, Lucy explains how they came to abandon their city centre premises.

The mum of two says: “When clients started telling us they won’t be coming back – for no other reason but because of the bus gates and LEZ – we knew we had to move.

“But we had been thinking about getting our own place and expanding for a while.

“And when we walked into this building, we knew this was it – this was our place.”

“It’s funny, everything fell into place in a matter of seconds,” Claire adds with a smile from across the room.

“Moving to the west end has definitely been one of the best things we’ve done.”

West end offices were ‘blank canvas’ for creative Moossh Beauty owners

The two-storey building has been fully renovated, with the walls now shining in bright colours – with most of the drawings adorning them painted by Lucy herself.

There are manicure and pedicure stations, as well as massage and wax rooms spread across the ground and first floors, while the top floor could be turned into extra offices.

And there is a bit of a sentiment behind their choice of slick designs and colours.

“We wanted this to say ‘Don’t be afraid to try something new’,” Lucy explains.

“Our aim was to create something cosy and comforting – like a home from home, where you feel relaxed and just put your feet up, but also feel inspired when you walk in.”

‘The west end was perfect for us – and I can see more traders moving here’

Claire says that the “vibe of the west end” adds to the positive impression Moossh Beauty leaves in every customer walking through their doors.

While they have enjoyed their time on Union Street, they think the city centre has gone downhill in recent years – with more traders now opting for the west end or Rosemount.

The 34-year-old adds: “So many beautiful buildings are being wasted now, because nobody can afford to maintain them.

“You look around and see them all falling apart, it’s just not a nice and inviting look.

“And up here, it’s totally different. There is plenty of parking, lovely cafes, parks and all of the businesses work together.

“In some ways I think Union Street’s loss has come to be the west end’s and Rosemount’s gain.”

‘We never even considered giving up’

The pedicure room seems an appropriate place to discuss footfall, and the sisters are certainly optimistic about their future here.

“There was never a point when we even considered giving up,” Lucy and Claire add.

“Everything we do – across both businesses – is a family effort. We just put our heads together and start to think about how we can fix this and make it better.

“We really put a lot of effort and heart into it, and it’s all for our customers.”

