Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven housing officer slapped with warning after comment about woman’s bum

He was delivering a training course when he made sexually-charged comments.

By Ross Hempseed
Mr Matthew made the comments while delivering a training course. Image: Shutterstock.

A sheltered housing officer from Stonehaven has been given a warning after making inappropriate comments to three women.

Raymond Matthew, employed by Aberdeenshire Council and based in Stonehaven, has been under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The allegations against him occurred while delivering a Moving and Handling training course outwith his employment on August 10, 2022.

Mr Matthew allegedly told person AA, who was attending his course, that “[her] bum was pert because [she] went to the gym”.

While demonstrating a manoeuvre, he “placed his hands around [AA’s] neck in a strangling motion”, which caused a red mark on her neck.

The report stated: “Whilst discussing a moving and handling technique that is no longer used, say to BB, a person attending the training course, “it is the best position a man can get to motorboat their partner”.

Mr Matthew made inappropriate comments to three women

Mr Matthew also commented to another woman, “Think long and hard, just how you like your men”, and say to AA, BB and CC that a third party at a previous training session had recognised you as someone who “had shagged their sister”.

Each encounter caused “emotional harm” to AA, BB and CC.

The SSSC panel found Mr Matthew’s fitness to practice to be impaired due to his conduct, which included “sexually inappropriate comments” and “inappropriate physical contact”.

The report stated: “You were responsible for providing training to three female colleagues and have abused this position, causing alarm to those colleagues.

“This is a breach of the trust placed in you by your employer and colleagues.”

Comments ‘intimidating’

It is noted that while Mr Matthew’s comments were made to be humorous, they were in fact, “intimidating and threatening”.

The SSSC acknowledged Mr Matthew appeared to show “no insight, regret or apology” about his actions.

Favourable factors included full cooperation, positive references, and his behaviour happened outside of his social services role.

In conclusion, the SSSC has slapped Mr Matthew with a 12-month warning for his behaviour.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We note the decision of the SSSC.”

