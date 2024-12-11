Man arrested following string of Aberdeen break-ins and car thefts

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of break-ins and vehicle thefts across Aberdeen.

The suspect was apprehended following four incidents in the Hazlehead, Countesswells, and Cults areas.

He has also been charged after two cars were stolen and items were taken from a third vehicle.

The man is set to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, December 11.

Police are urging residents to take necessary precautions to protect their homes and vehicles.

Police arrest suspect in connection with Aberdeen break-ins

Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson said: “This kind of crime causes financial harm and upset to the victims and everyone in the communities involved.

“It is important that householders are aware and make sure their homes and vehicles are secure at all times.

“Anyone who sees anything suspicious which could be connected with a break-in or a theft should report it immediately via 101, or 999 if it is an emergency.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to pass on information.”