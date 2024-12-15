Gallery: Santas descend on Aberdeen beachfront for annual 5K

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Santas descend on Aberdeen beachfront for annual 5K

Crowds gathered to cheer on the speedy Santas.

Aberdeen Santa Run 5k at Aberdeen Beach Front. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Santa Run 5k at Aberdeen Beach Front. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Jamie Sinclair

Crowds of fun runners gathered along Aberdeen’s beachfront for the annual Santa 5K.

The fun run featured participants dressed as the big man himself, creating a festive spectacle for onlookers.

Runners and walkers – all donning Santa outfits – made their way along the scenic beachfront route.

Starting at the Footdee end of the beach, the course took them north past Codona’s and the Beach Ballroom, before looping back along the upper prom and finishing on the lower prom.

Spectators cheered on the festive participants, with friends, family, and curious passers-by joining in the holiday fun. Our photographer Kenny Elrick was on hand to capture the festive action.

Aberdeen Santa Run 5k at Aberdeen Beach Front.
Some fantastic costumes!
A brilliant family-friendly event.
Lots of fun with loved ones.
A beautiful Sunday morning!
Everyone was in fantastic spirits.
The Santa Run was a 5k along the Aberdeen Beach Front.
A large group of Santas!
Big smiley faces for today’s 5k.
People could choose to walk or run it.
The wind picked up a bit and nearly took off with some Santa beards!
Say cheese!
Making memories!
Mother and daughter smile for Kenny.
Another group of Santas ready to go!
And they are off along the beach front.
A couple wave to Kenny as they pass.
Hand in hand jogging towards the finish line.
Hundreds of Santas walked and ran the 5k route this morning.
A very positive atmosphere down at the beach.
Almost there!
Lots of excited faces on the fun run.
Sheer determination by all!
These ladies look like they are having a great time!
Many families attended the fun run.
Hundreds of Santas at Footdee.
A very pleasant and positive atmosphere.
Donations of food were taken on the day for Aberdeen Cyrenians’ Food Bank.
A very popular Santa run returned again for 2024!
The fun run was aimed at people of all ages and abilities.
These ladies are having no trouble jogging the 5k!
Thankfully the beach has really wide paths!
More determined ladies jogging the 5k.
The paths were flat enough for the prams too.
The Aberdeen Beach Front was festively red this morning.
And the dogs were all dressed up to take part too!
Another happy Santa making her way to the finish.
Thumbs up to Kenny as he passed.
Happy Santas took to the beach front, even a few inflatable Santas made an appearance.
A cracking effort as he passes the Beach Ballroom.
Every picture tells a Santa story.
Absolutely “Sleighing” the run.
Merry moments captured.
Santas squad goals.
We did it!

Conversation