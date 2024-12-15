Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: Santas descend on Aberdeen beachfront for annual 5K Crowds gathered to cheer on the speedy Santas. Aberdeen Santa Run 5k at Aberdeen Beach Front. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Jamie Sinclair December 15 2024, 2:04 pm December 15 2024, 2:04 pm Share Gallery: Santas descend on Aberdeen beachfront for annual 5K Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6649302/santa-5k-run-aberdeen-beach/ Copy Link 0 comment Crowds of fun runners gathered along Aberdeen’s beachfront for the annual Santa 5K. The fun run featured participants dressed as the big man himself, creating a festive spectacle for onlookers. Runners and walkers – all donning Santa outfits – made their way along the scenic beachfront route. Starting at the Footdee end of the beach, the course took them north past Codona’s and the Beach Ballroom, before looping back along the upper prom and finishing on the lower prom. Spectators cheered on the festive participants, with friends, family, and curious passers-by joining in the holiday fun. Our photographer Kenny Elrick was on hand to capture the festive action. Aberdeen Santa Run 5k at Aberdeen Beach Front. Some fantastic costumes! A brilliant family-friendly event. Lots of fun with loved ones. A beautiful Sunday morning! Everyone was in fantastic spirits. The Santa Run was a 5k along the Aberdeen Beach Front. A large group of Santas! Big smiley faces for today’s 5k. People could choose to walk or run it. The wind picked up a bit and nearly took off with some Santa beards! Say cheese! Making memories! Mother and daughter smile for Kenny. Another group of Santas ready to go! And they are off along the beach front. A couple wave to Kenny as they pass. Hand in hand jogging towards the finish line. Hundreds of Santas walked and ran the 5k route this morning. A very positive atmosphere down at the beach. Almost there! Lots of excited faces on the fun run. Sheer determination by all! These ladies look like they are having a great time! Many families attended the fun run. Hundreds of Santas at Footdee. A very pleasant and positive atmosphere. Donations of food were taken on the day for Aberdeen Cyrenians’ Food Bank. A very popular Santa run returned again for 2024! The fun run was aimed at people of all ages and abilities. These ladies are having no trouble jogging the 5k! Thankfully the beach has really wide paths! More determined ladies jogging the 5k. The paths were flat enough for the prams too. The Aberdeen Beach Front was festively red this morning. And the dogs were all dressed up to take part too! Another happy Santa making her way to the finish. Thumbs up to Kenny as he passed. Happy Santas took to the beach front, even a few inflatable Santas made an appearance. A cracking effort as he passes the Beach Ballroom. Every picture tells a Santa story. Absolutely “Sleighing” the run. Merry moments captured. Santas squad goals. We did it!
