Gallery: Santas descend on Aberdeen beachfront for annual 5K

Crowds of fun runners gathered along Aberdeen’s beachfront for the annual Santa 5K.

The fun run featured participants dressed as the big man himself, creating a festive spectacle for onlookers.

Runners and walkers – all donning Santa outfits – made their way along the scenic beachfront route.

Starting at the Footdee end of the beach, the course took them north past Codona’s and the Beach Ballroom, before looping back along the upper prom and finishing on the lower prom.

Spectators cheered on the festive participants, with friends, family, and curious passers-by joining in the holiday fun. Our photographer Kenny Elrick was on hand to capture the festive action.