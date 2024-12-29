Gangsters’ cards are marked in police drive to protect Aberdeen pubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gangsters’ cards are marked in police drive to protect Aberdeen pubs

Police chiefs have spoken of their efforts to stop gangs using the city's nightlife venues for drug dealing and money laundering.

By Dale Haslam
Police are clamping down on gangsters muscling in on Aberdeen bars. Image: DC Thomson
Gangsters and gun runners, mafia bosses and druglords – Aberdeen pubs and clubs once had them all.

There was a time in the not-so-distant past when a number of bars or restaurants in the Granite City had underworld connections.

And now police have the next generation of wannabe gangsters in their crosshairs.

Police chiefs have revealed to councillors how organised crime gangs are trying to infiltrate the city’s nightlife sector – and they ways officers are keeping tabs on them.

They want to ensure gangs can’t exploit pubs and clubs to launder money, deal drugs or exploit vulnerable people.

Mafia dons and gun runners

Going back several decades, the issue of gangs trying to blend into respectable society was a major problem for what was then Grampian Police.

Naples mafia heir Antonio La Torre opened two Italian restaurants – Pavarotti’s and Sorrento – in Aberdeen in the late 1980s.

He had moved to Scotland in 1986 to be with his then-wife Gillian, who was born in Aberdeen.

Antonio – son of feared Naples mafia boss Tiberio La Torre – used his businesses as a front for laundering money and was extradited to Italy, where he was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment in 2006.

Antonio La Torre at Edinburgh court in 2006. Image: Ciaran Donnelly

It was reported in the Italian media earlier this year that Antonia had been arrested in Italy after several years on the run.

He had been sentenced to five years and two months in jail for gunrunning but evaded the authorities until March.

Arranged police shooting

Another underworld figure with links to the city was Piran Ditta Khan.

Khan lived in Aberdeen from the early 1980s until 1998, and worked in the Shish Mahal restaurant on Union Street.

He also launched Crown Palace on Justice Mill Lane, which closed in April 1998 after a fire.

Khan, 75, fled the UK after the death of PC Sharon Beshenivsky.

The police officer, 38, was one of two officers shot during an armed robbery on a travel agents in West Yorkshire in 2005.

It emerged that Khan had planned the whole thing and he is now serving a life term with a minimum term of 40 years.

Piran Ditta Khan was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky.
Police want to make sure such murky underworld figures never make their name in the north-east again.

And, in the report to Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board, Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell revealed it was a priority for police to tackle.

‘Priority’ for police

Ch Con Farrell said: “Following our public consultation process, the policing priorities for the North East Division, (include) serious organised crime.

“Many of the processes and procedures involved in licensing applications are carried out to guard against serious organised crime groups (SOCGs) infiltrating the licensed trade in any way.

“There are a number of these groups operating within Aberdeen city, of whom Police Scotland continually monitor, disrupt and take enforcement action against.”

Sergeant Neil Grant explained how he and his colleague tackled the issue.

He said: “On databases that we monitor, we try to find individuals who have links to SOCGs and try to intercept them.

“Due to money laundering and various other things, these SOCGs are looking into get into legitimate businesses.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell. Image: PA.

“If we can pick them up, it reduces that.”

Officers monitor a system called Innkeeper, which details the official records of liquor and civic licence holders in Scotland.

So if anyone who has links to organised crime applies for a licence in Aberdeen, police can quickly put a stop to it.

‘They won’t gain foothold’

The report said: “The licensing team regularly liaises with police interventions staff who are aware of SOCG activity.

“This is to ensure that applicants are not affiliated in any way to such groups, before responding to Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board.

“If such an SOCG were able to gain a foothold in licensed premises, this would afford such groups with a seemingly legitimate income stream.

“That could be no more than a veneer for other criminal activities such as money laundering, tax evasion, drug and people trafficking and other dishonest activities.”

Aberdeen Licensing Board convener Neil Copland. Image: DC Thomson

Ch Con Farrell added that officers regularly attend pubs to keep up communication with staff and to spot anything amiss.

“Frequent and directed police attendance and contact with licensed premises also increases the opportunity for irregularities to be identified or reported,” she said.

The report was considered at a licensing board meeting earlier this month.

Board member, Cllr Marie Boulton, congratulated the police on the thoroughness of their report.

The convenor, Cllr Neil Copland said: “The report made quite good reading.

“It seems the police are well on top of this issue.”