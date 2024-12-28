Access denied: Just who is trying to watch X-rated content on council servers? We investigate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Access denied: Just who is trying to watch X-rated content on council servers? We investigate

Our investigation has revealed people have tried to use local authority internet to access adult websites 21 times in 2024. But who is responsible?

By Dale Haslam
Bored at work and need to kill some time? You could opt for a game of Wordle or solitaire.

But perhaps it would not be the wisest idea to log onto your work computer and search for adult websites – especially if you work for the taxpayer.

However, that appears to be exactly what some local authority staff have done at work in recent months.

We asked five local councils in the north and north-east of Scotland how many times their firewalls have prevented requests from users wanting to log onto four popular adult websites in 2024.

Perhaps to the relief of taxpayers in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, those councils all told us there were no firewall blocks, indicating no attempts had been made to access the pornographic material.

However, the same cannot be said for Angus and Highland Councils.

21 attempts blocked

Angus blocked six attempts – all for Pornhub – while Highland blocked 15 attempts – nine for Pornhub and six for Xvideos.

If council staff were trying to access porn during their workday it would be highly unprofessional – but there might be more to it than that.

As with other large organisations, local councils program their firewalls to automatically block such requests from any devices.

So that could mean the culprits on these occasions are members of the public using open-access wi-fi networks provided by councils.

Purple and white sign showing the Highland council logo outside their headquarters in Inverness.
Highland Council firewalls blocked searches for adult content – and the council cannot say if it was just a system test. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Or it could be down to the actions of mischievous schoolchildren or perhaps visitors to libraries and community centres.

Perhaps we can be encouraged by the fact that the firewalls — which also block gambling websites — are working effectively.

Staff were performing checks

We asked Angus Council what triggered the blocks.

A spokeswoman said: “The six occasions that adult websites were blocked from staff computers were caused by our IT engineering staff testing that our blocking site systems were working effectively at various points throughout the year.”

Highland Council was unable to be so specific.

A spokesman said: “The data provided was for staff computers in the last six months.”

We also asked the councils about which websites its staff most frequently visit.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, corporate websites that provide much of councils’ IT infrastructure – like Microsoft, Google and Adobe – featured prominently.

And there was absolutely no sign of workers slacking – unlike when the Scottish Government answered a similar query in the summer.

Their freedom of information response showed staff often visited websites devoted to football, Formula One racing and online shopping – as well as platforms such as TikTok.