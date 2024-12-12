Cults Keystore owners ‘who go above and beyond for community’ crowned local retail champs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cults Keystore owners ‘who go above and beyond for community’ crowned local retail champs

Chris and Louise Cobb’s Kirk Brae shop was nominated by customers for their exceptional community efforts.

By Jamie Sinclair
The Keystore in Cults always proves popular with locals.
Cults shop owners who always goes the extra mile for customers have been crowned champions in a nation-wide retail competition.

Chris and Louise Cobb’s Keystore on Kirk Brae was nominated by customers who wanted to acknowledge the care and effort they put into supporting their local community.

Mr Cobb, 54 – who lives in Dyce – took over the store 17 years ago.

He told The Press and Journal: “We were nominated by a few customers, which is a great feeling.”

The couple accepted the award for ‘regional local retail champion’ at a glittering ceremony in London earlier this month, organised by National Lottery operators Allwyn.

From almost 1,000 stores nominated, judges selected two national and 16 regional winners.

Cults Keystore honoured in national awards

The store was awarded a prize of £5,000 cash, some of which – in true Cobb style – has been donated to a good cause.

“In winning this award, we’ve been able to donate £1,000 to the Rotary Club. They’ve managed to make up Christmas boxes for Ukraine, Romania, and people less fortunate in the UK,” Mr Cobb said.

Chris Cobb alongside his award.

He added: “We try our best to help out food banks and PTAs, as well as being lucky enough to secure some funding for local football clubs.

“Keystore has a community fund that we always make use of whenever it’s available. It’s about £250 and the next one we’re looking to arrange is a swing for disabled people at Duthie Park.

“We have a collection for the foodbank at Mannofield Church in the store and we donate any surplus foods we have. We accept cash donations too which we use to buy food at stock price for the food bank.”

With other shops in the Cults area, Mr Cobb said they feel they have to go the extra mile.

“We have so much competition with bigger stores, I feel like our role in the community helps set us apart,” he said.

Cults Keystore is ready for Christmas.

“A lot of our loyal customers are from an older generation. It’s really important for me and my staff that we try and brighten up their day. We don’t have self-service tills, we want to talk to everyone.

“We also try and look out for them too. Say a regular customer who lives just up the road hasn’t been in for their paper, we would deliver it to them to make sure they’re alright.

“Everyone wants to be a ‘community store’, but I don’t think all shops put that in practice like we do.”

Cults Keystore is making a difference in the community

Regular shopper Ellen Smith helps out at the Mannofield Church food bank and was one of the people who nominated Mr Cobb and the store for the award.

She said: “He does a lot for the community. During the pandemic, he would always make sure that older people were OK and got their messages to them.

“He wants to help, and whenever he can he gives back to worthy causes in the area. He never wants anything in return, so I was delighted he won the award.”

The award Chris received was made out of recycled scratch cards.

London trip for Cults Keystore couple

To claim their prize, a special trip was organised for Mr and Mrs Cobb, which included a memorable experience at Wembley Arena for the National Lottery’s Big Bash. 

Mr Cobb explained: “We were invited to the Hilton in London to receive the award. The trophy we received was made out of recycled scratch cards, which I thought was a nice touch.

“We were also invited along to the VIP section at the Big Bash later that evening – it was filmed for New Year’s Eve. There were artists like KSI, Ella Henderson, and the cast of Mamma Mia, so it was a brilliant night.”

