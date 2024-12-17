Care round-up: ‘Blame culture’ present at Banchory care home while Aberdeen family support service’s attitude praised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Care round-up: ‘Blame culture’ present at Banchory care home while Aberdeen family support service’s attitude praised

We take a look at the latest care reports across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Spynie Care Home in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson.
Spynie Care Home in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

An Aberdeen family support service has been praised for its positive attitude, while a Banchory care home is called out for its “blame culture” in the latest care reports.

The Press and Journal has looked through the latest care reports issued by the Care Inspectorate.

The watchdog oversees the care industry, inspecting care homes, nurseries, schools and childminding services.

Inspectors grade services on areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Here are some stand-out reports and a special mention for an Aberdeen care home, celebrated a national award win.

Priority Families Service, Aberdeen

New ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Staff – 4

Previous ratings: N/A

Inspection date: October 7-11

Based out of Marischal College, the service provides support for families in Aberdeen.

Inspectors highlighted the “motivated and enthusiastic staff team” whose resources were of “real benefit” to service users.

The report stated: “Families and staff described a very positive and practical ‘can do’ approach which saw staff ‘rolling up their sleeves’ and helping with household improvements as readily as they used their professional knowledge and skills to develop strategies of support.”

Marischal College Aberdeen
Priority Families Service operates out of Marischal College. Image: Supplied.

Inspire Bredero Drive, Banchory

New ratings: Wellbeing – 3, Leadership – 3, Staff – 3, Setting – 4, Planning – 3

Previous ratings: Setting – 5

Inspection date: October 30-31

Inspire provides care for people with learning disabilities, with capacity for four people within a care home setting.

The service was praised for its “warm and welcoming” setting, while one resident said of the staff: “They help me stay calm and make me laugh”.

Inspire Bredero Drive in Banchory. Image: Google Maps.

Inspectors noted there was “blame culture” present within the home and that relationships between staff and management were “poor”.

The care report stated: “There were poor relationships between leaders and care staff.

“A ‘blame culture’ was described and staff did not feel listened to or valued. While staff were able to demonstrate what actions they should take when they have a concern, they did not feel confident that issues would be addressed by leaders.”

Inspectors asked the care home to improve the culture to ensure a positive work environment.

Spynie Care Home, Elgin

New ratings: Wellbeing – 3, Leadership – 4, Staff – 3, Setting – 4, Planning – 4

Previous ratings: Wellbeing –3

Inspection date: July 26-29

A care home looking after up to 56 residents at a time, inspectors were impressed with the service’s scrapbook scheme, where residents could reminisce over activities they had taken part in previously.

However, during the inspection, some residents said they were bored, while inspectors noted others asleep in chairs for long periods of time.

Spynie Care Home, Elgin. Image: Supplied.

The home has recently undertaken upgrades with people happy with the improvements, commenting on the “lovely curtains” and “bonny wallpaper”.

While the building was clean, inspectors noted the gardens were “unkempt, untidy and not useable spaces”.

They asked the service to improve upon this.

Tor-Na-Dee Care Home, Aberdeen

Tor-Na-Dee on North Deeside Road has been recognised this week having won the ‘Palliative and End of Life Care Award’ at the 2024 Scottish Care Awards.

Impressed with the team’s dedication creating “comfort bags” for relatives to feel welcome to stay surrounded by home comforts, like toiletries and fleece blankets.

milltimber
Tor-Na-Dee Care Home. Image: Supplied.

Maureen Barrett, manager at Tor-Na-Dee, said: “The team puts their all into delivering exceptional care for residents throughout their time with us at Tor-Na-Dee, ensuring that each and every resident feels their wishes are respected.

“Our compassionate team treats residents with dignity and respect, as well as offering practical and emotional support to families to help them through this difficult time.”

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Press and Journal’s care home tracker.

Conversation