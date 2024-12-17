Care round-up: ‘Blame culture’ present at Banchory care home while Aberdeen family support service’s attitude praised

An Aberdeen family support service has been praised for its positive attitude, while a Banchory care home is called out for its “blame culture” in the latest care reports.

The Press and Journal has looked through the latest care reports issued by the Care Inspectorate.

The watchdog oversees the care industry, inspecting care homes, nurseries, schools and childminding services.

Inspectors grade services on areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Here are some stand-out reports and a special mention for an Aberdeen care home, celebrated a national award win.

Priority Families Service, Aberdeen

New ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Staff – 4

Previous ratings: N/A

Inspection date: October 7-11

Based out of Marischal College, the service provides support for families in Aberdeen.

Inspectors highlighted the “motivated and enthusiastic staff team” whose resources were of “real benefit” to service users.

The report stated: “Families and staff described a very positive and practical ‘can do’ approach which saw staff ‘rolling up their sleeves’ and helping with household improvements as readily as they used their professional knowledge and skills to develop strategies of support.”

Inspire Bredero Drive, Banchory

New ratings: Wellbeing – 3, Leadership – 3, Staff – 3, Setting – 4, Planning – 3

Previous ratings: Setting – 5

Inspection date: October 30-31

Inspire provides care for people with learning disabilities, with capacity for four people within a care home setting.

The service was praised for its “warm and welcoming” setting, while one resident said of the staff: “They help me stay calm and make me laugh”.

Inspectors noted there was “blame culture” present within the home and that relationships between staff and management were “poor”.

The care report stated: “There were poor relationships between leaders and care staff.

“A ‘blame culture’ was described and staff did not feel listened to or valued. While staff were able to demonstrate what actions they should take when they have a concern, they did not feel confident that issues would be addressed by leaders.”

Inspectors asked the care home to improve the culture to ensure a positive work environment.

Spynie Care Home, Elgin

New ratings: Wellbeing – 3, Leadership – 4, Staff – 3, Setting – 4, Planning – 4

Previous ratings: Wellbeing –3

Inspection date: July 26-29

A care home looking after up to 56 residents at a time, inspectors were impressed with the service’s scrapbook scheme, where residents could reminisce over activities they had taken part in previously.

However, during the inspection, some residents said they were bored, while inspectors noted others asleep in chairs for long periods of time.

The home has recently undertaken upgrades with people happy with the improvements, commenting on the “lovely curtains” and “bonny wallpaper”.

While the building was clean, inspectors noted the gardens were “unkempt, untidy and not useable spaces”.

They asked the service to improve upon this.

Tor-Na-Dee Care Home, Aberdeen

Tor-Na-Dee on North Deeside Road has been recognised this week having won the ‘Palliative and End of Life Care Award’ at the 2024 Scottish Care Awards.

Impressed with the team’s dedication creating “comfort bags” for relatives to feel welcome to stay surrounded by home comforts, like toiletries and fleece blankets.

Maureen Barrett, manager at Tor-Na-Dee, said: “The team puts their all into delivering exceptional care for residents throughout their time with us at Tor-Na-Dee, ensuring that each and every resident feels their wishes are respected.

“Our compassionate team treats residents with dignity and respect, as well as offering practical and emotional support to families to help them through this difficult time.”

