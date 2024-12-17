Locals debate upcoming three-day banger rally on NC500 route

The announcement of a three-day rally on the NC500 has sparked debate among north and north-west residents.

Rustbox Rallies is organising a three-day rally across the Highlands and the NC500 route next year.

It will start from Fort William on Thursday, March 6, continuing towards Loch Ness, Inverness, John O’Groats, Dunnet Head, Durness and Bealach Na Ba, finishing in Inverness on Saturday, March 8.

While some locals think the rally can be “a good bit of fun”, others are against it, saying the roads are “not suitable” for the event.

Some residents are even calling for a ban on the rally.

Who are Rustbox Rallies?

Rustbox Rallies are a company set up by veteran banger rally enthusiasts that organises rallies across the UK and Europe.

It began in March 2022, when a pilot rally was joined by 28 participants across 19 vehicles for the North Coast 500.

Their website reads: “Whilst our banger rallies are not races, you will undoubtedly see the most amazing sights on offer.”

For the NC500 rally, participants’ cars must be £750 or less.

The cost of registering a car with two participants is £199.

Drivers can choose to raise money for a charity of their choice.

Calls for ban on NC500 rally

Several locals have taken a stand against the celebration of the rally.

Taking it to social media, residents argue the roads are not suitable for the event.

Phil Jones said: “Our roads are our lifelines, not a plaything for the boy racers who always find an excuse to act like jackasses.

Elspeth Macpherson wrote: “Rallies like these should be banned.

“Why don’t they do it along the back streets of Glasgow or London or any busy city. Perhaps they could race along a motorway.”

Susan Marie Black described it as “not a bright idea”.

She said: “Roads not suitable for rust buckets or convoys.

“A sure way to annoy the locals, if the weather allows an attempt in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Rob Gibb wrote: “How many more of these things are there?

“There was a similar event in June of last year .

“They were even driving the B869 from Clachtoll to Drumbeg and beyond, a road full of blind corners, hidden dips, steep slopes and limited passing places.

“Antisocial and very dangerous.”

Some locals in favour of NC500 Rustbox Rally

However, not all opinions are against the event.

One said: “Good luck to them. They raise a lot of money for some good charities.”

Another local wrote: “I’m up for that.”

Meanwhile, a third one said: “Good bit of fun, as long as they don’t leave a mess.”

Thurso councillor welcomes rally but says problems may arise

Thurso and Northwest Caithness councillor Ron Gunn has given his views on the NC 500 Rustbox Rally.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor told The P&J he is “happy to welcome the rally”, but asks for “proper consideration” to be given to locals.

He added that there can be several issues, including potholes, single-track roads, parking and accommodation.

Mr Gunn said: “Most of the main roads in Caithness are in a reasonable condition but there are numerous potholes to look out for.

“Some roads lack appropriate white line markings.

“The A9/A99 which is maintained by Bear Scotland is in a good state.

“I would suggest that the rally stick to the main NC500 roads.

“Depending on what winter we get all roads could be suffering from deterioration due to frost and ice by March and it is unlikely that the road crew will be able to repair faults by the time the rally is on.

“Probably the main problem will be on the single-track roads on the route.

“We have found that the majority of visitors do not know how to drive on these roads (not using the passing places properly, driving in convoy etc.)

“Depending on how many take part, there could well be problems associated with getting accommodation and parking on certain parts of the route.

“I’m sure that the organisers have researched the availability of breakdown facilities along the route.

‘Extra revenue to the area’

The councillor continued: “A lot of the residents will be interested in seeing the vehicles.

“The competitors will be spending money while on the route and there could be additional visitors coming to see the event looking for accommodation/meals, bringing extra revenue to the area.

“As this looks like it will be a well-organised event covering a few days, I am happy to welcome the rally to the area as long as proper consideration is given to the folk living on the NC 500 and other road users.”

The Press and Journal contacted Rustbox Rallies for comment.

Do you think the NC500 is a good route for a rally? Let us know in the comments.