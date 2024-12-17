Setback for Strachan School home conversion as councillors brand access route from main road ‘dangerous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Setback for Strachan School home conversion as councillors brand access route from main road ‘dangerous’

Council chiefs believed it would be unsafe due to the lack of visibility for vehicles leaving the former school site.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The former Strachan Primary School
The former Strachan Primary School. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Ambitious plans to convert the former Strachan School into a home have suffered a setback as councillors refused a proposed access route.

The school near Banchory opened in 1877 and was once thought to be among the smallest in Scotland.

Aberdeenshire Council mothballed the facility in 2017 due to decreasing pupil numbers and it was eventually closed for good in 2021.

The building was put on the market last July with offers over £110,000.

The former Strachan Primary School has been empty for five years. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

However, Mr and Mrs N Middleton snapped it up with the intention to turn the vacant site into a house.

What was planned at the former Strachan School site?

The couple lodged plans in the summer to create a vehicular access to the building.

They noted that most of the walls surrounding the site are “generally in good condition” but one had been “severely compromised” by trees growing against it.

So, they wanted to take it down to form a vehicle access point as there is currently no parking spot for cars on the site.

Under the proposal, the existing playground would have been lowered to make way for the new area.

The former Strachan School playground would have been flattened under the access plan. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Feughside Community Council had backed the proposal said the plan would ensure “a prominent site in the centre of the village doesn’t become derelict”.

Member Iain Adams added: “Since its closure, attempts to find alternative uses for the site have been unsuccessful in part due to uncertainty over vehicle access.

“As a result, the school remains empty and will, in time, fall into disrepair.”

‘Quite literally an accident waiting to happen’

But council planners recommended it be refused as they argued the access would create a “significant road safety risk” for those travelling through the village.

They didn’t mind the idea of the building being changed, however.

The proposed vehicle access at the Strachan School site. Image: Matthew W Merchant Architects

Council chiefs believed it would be unsafe due to the lack of visibility for vehicles leaving the former school site.

Senior planner Neil Mair even told the Marr area committee it was “quite literally an accident waiting to happen”.

He explained that there was a need for good visibility as it is a busy road and traffic often travels faster than the 30mph limit.

What did councillors say about the access?

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie told the committee that she couldn’t approve the plan as she believed it was “just not going to work”.

Planners were worried about a lack of visibility for vehicles leaving the former Strachan Primary School site. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Do you think they made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

Her colleague councillor Eileen Durno added: “We all get inboxes full of people complaining about the speed of traffic through towns and villages.

“For safety reasons, I couldn’t go against the planning recommendation.”

She suggested the applicants look for an alternative access and reapply for planning permission in the near future.

The committee agreed with her and unanimously decided to reject the application.

