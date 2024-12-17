Guests stunned as Inverness hotel confiscates a dozen hip flasks at Christmas party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guests stunned as Inverness hotel confiscates a dozen hip flasks at Christmas party

Partygoers had their bags searched at Kingsmills Hotel as part of a new policy.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Kingsmills Hotel and flask
Several drinks were confiscated at Inverness Kingsmills Hotel Christmas party, Image: Sandy McCook/Design: Clarke Cooper /DC Thomson

An Inverness hotel has hired door staff over the festive season to search guests’ bags and confiscate hip flasks.

Management at Kingsmills Hotel on Culcabock Road launched the new policy – only for Christmas events – to prevent partygoers sneaking in their own alcohol.

It comes as hotel staff were “frustrated” with people smuggling in flasks in previous years.

Some guests at the hotel’s Christmas party were stunned when the door staff politely asked them to open their bags on Friday, December 13.

Twelve hip flasks were confiscated.

Booze confiscated at Kingsmills Hotel

One woman told The P&J: “My daughter-in-law went with a group of co-workers to a Christmas night out at the Kingsmills Hotel on Friday night.

“Like a lot of people, she thought drinks would be expensive. She put a little hip flask in her handbag.

“However, when they went to hang up their coats all the bags were searched, which she had never seen before.

“You would expect it at a festival but never heard of a hotel doing that before.

All flasks spotted were confiscated and placed inside the cloakroom, for perpetrators to retrieve them when leaving.

She continued: “Ironically, she did it because in some places you can pay £15 for a large glass of wine, but it turned out she had a spirit and coke, and it was only about £5.50, not as expensive as she had thought.”

People sneaking drinks in hotel is ‘frustrating’

Craig Ewan, Operation Director at Kingsmills, explained they hired door staff for Christmas events due to people sneaking in drinks in previous years.

He said: “This is a licensed premises and by law, you cannot bring alcohol into licensed premises and consume it.

“In previous years, we actually had a lot of people turning into these party nights bringing secret Santa gifts that included wine or spirits and then consumed it within the property.

“We made it a very clear part of our terms and conditions this year and we sent a follow-up email to every table host to remind them of the policy so people wouldn’t be disappointed.

Kinsmills hotel
Staff at Inverness Kingsmills Hotel were fed up with people sneaking in drinks in previous years. Image: Sandy McCook

Mr Ewan said that bag searches are something they started this year for Christmas due to previous “frustration”.

He said: “Alcohol is part of our bread and butter. When you see empty bottles under tables after events there’s real frustration.

According to the director, Friday night was the first one in which drinks were confiscated.

He said that about 12 drinks were put away in the cloakroom.

‘Would you expect to walk in a pub with your own pint of beer in your hand?’

Kingsmills Group CEO Tony Story told the P&J he cannot understand why people do this.

Mr Story said: “We must obey the licensing regulations and unfettered consumption of alcohol is not something that we permit.

“Why people would think it would be okay to take your own drink to something like that is beyond me.

“Would you expect to walk in a pub with your own pint of beer in your hand?”

Do you think confiscating booze is a good idea? Let us know in the comments below.

