Gallery: Crowds line the streets for return of Inverurie Reindeer Parade

Crowds gathered on the streets of Inverurie to mark the return of the annual reindeer parade.

The Cairngorm Reindeer pranced through the town centre on Saturday to mark the official countdown to Christmas.

Dressed in Christmas finery, the herd pulled Santa along in his sleigh before coming to a halt outside the town hall.

A group of drummers brought up the rear as spectators watched on in amazement.

The spectacle has become a fan favourite with families across Aberdeenshire, with 2024 marking its fourth outing.

Organised by We Are Inverurie BID, the event has grown in scale year on year.

Last year, hundreds of spectators turned out to enjoy the town’s festivities, in the run-up to Christmas day.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the fun!