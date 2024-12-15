Gallery: Crowds line the streets for return of Inverurie Reindeer Parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Crowds line the streets for return of Inverurie Reindeer Parade

The spectacle has become a firm favourite with families across Aberdeenshire.

Inverurie Reindeer Parade 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie Reindeer Parade 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Michelle Henderson & Heather Fowlie

Crowds gathered on the streets of Inverurie to mark the return of the annual reindeer parade.

The Cairngorm Reindeer pranced through the town centre on Saturday to mark the official countdown to Christmas.

Dressed in Christmas finery, the herd pulled Santa along in his sleigh before coming to a halt outside the town hall.

A group of drummers brought up the rear as spectators watched on in amazement.

The spectacle has become a fan favourite with families across Aberdeenshire, with 2024 marking its fourth outing.

Organised by We Are Inverurie BID, the event has grown in scale year on year.

Last year, hundreds of spectators turned out to enjoy the town’s festivities, in the run-up to Christmas day.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the fun!

Inverurie Reindeer Parade.
The parade took place on the High Street.
Santa’s adorable Reindeer’s made their way along the street.
Ready for his close up!
A letter to give to Santa Claus.
A fantastic turnout to see Santa and his Reindeer.
Smile Santa!
Some of the children got the chance to sit in Santa’s sleigh.
Despite the cold and rainy weather, many people attended the event.
Everyone waiting to catch a glimpse of Santa.
Here he comes!
Santa gives the crowds a wave as he passes by!
Families capturing memories.
The parade in full swing.
A family-friendly event!
A great day out for the family before Christmas.
Lots of children came out to see Santa in their wooly hats!
Even the Reindeer’s had a great time!
Many of the families enjoyed the parade and seeing Santa’s Reindeer’s.
Lots of happy people enjoying the parade.
Santa giving the reindeer some well deserved food and water after the parade.

