Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: Crowds line the streets for return of Inverurie Reindeer Parade The spectacle has become a firm favourite with families across Aberdeenshire. Inverurie Reindeer Parade 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Michelle Henderson & Heather Fowlie December 15 2024, 10:32 am December 15 2024, 10:32 am Share Gallery: Crowds line the streets for return of Inverurie Reindeer Parade Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6650927/inverurie-reindeer-parade-returns-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Crowds gathered on the streets of Inverurie to mark the return of the annual reindeer parade. The Cairngorm Reindeer pranced through the town centre on Saturday to mark the official countdown to Christmas. Dressed in Christmas finery, the herd pulled Santa along in his sleigh before coming to a halt outside the town hall. A group of drummers brought up the rear as spectators watched on in amazement. The spectacle has become a fan favourite with families across Aberdeenshire, with 2024 marking its fourth outing. Organised by We Are Inverurie BID, the event has grown in scale year on year. Last year, hundreds of spectators turned out to enjoy the town’s festivities, in the run-up to Christmas day. Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the fun! Inverurie Reindeer Parade. The parade took place on the High Street. Santa’s adorable Reindeer’s made their way along the street. Ready for his close up! A letter to give to Santa Claus. A fantastic turnout to see Santa and his Reindeer. Smile Santa! Some of the children got the chance to sit in Santa’s sleigh. Despite the cold and rainy weather, many people attended the event. Everyone waiting to catch a glimpse of Santa. Here he comes! Santa gives the crowds a wave as he passes by! Families capturing memories. The parade in full swing. A family-friendly event! A great day out for the family before Christmas. Lots of children came out to see Santa in their wooly hats! Even the Reindeer’s had a great time! Many of the families enjoyed the parade and seeing Santa’s Reindeer’s. Lots of happy people enjoying the parade. Santa giving the reindeer some well deserved food and water after the parade.
