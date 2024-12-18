No cook Christmas: Aberdeen takeaways open this Christmas Day

While Christmas dinner may be one of the most anticipated parts of the big day, some people shun turkey and trimmings for takeaway.

For many, the best part of Christmas Day is the turkey coated in rich gravy accompanied by roast potatoes, pigs in blankets, vegetables, and stuffing.

But with all the work comes a lot of stress, leading some people to seek alternatives.

Here is a selection of takeaways open this Christmas Day in Aberdeen.

The Blue Elephant, George Street

The takeaway, which specialises in Indian cuisine, is located centrally and is open on Christmas Day for collection/delivery.

In addition to delicious curries, the Blue Elephant offers several adventurous signature dishes, including Kashmiri, which uses exotic ingredients like lychee and pineapple.

The takeaway has been serving the city for more than 25 years and could be an option for those looking for a little spice to their Christmas Day.

Bombay Palace, Balnagask Road

Located in the south of the city, Bombay Palace claims to be the best Indian takeaway in Aberdeen.

The takeaway offers a wide range of food, including kebabs, pizzas and burgers, as well as delicious Indian curries.

According to their website, they will be open for the entire last two weeks of the year, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

They also offer delivery for much of Aberdeen and as far south as Portlethen.

Monsoona, Bridge Street

Monsoona is committed to serving up healthy Indian cuisine and has been for more than 14 years.

Run by Mohammed Hossan and business partner Surya Raj, Monsoona’s dishes are all about using less fat and oil without any compromise on flavour.

Dishes include Lamb Chettinad, Chicken Tikka Biryani and Sea Bass Ceylon Fish Curry.

They will be open from 1-10pm on Christmas Day.

Wonderful Chinese, George Street

A Chinese takeaway in the heart of the city, it serves up the classic Chinese dishes, including, chicken satay, chow mein, fried rice and spare ribs.

Items highly recommended are the salt and pepper chick strips, honey chilli chicken and egg fried rice, with generous portions and great value.

One review said: “Best Chinese I’ve had in Aberdeen and I’ve tried a lot of them. Always tasty.”

They are open from 4.30-11pm on Christmas Day.

Dyce Farm, Dyce Drive

Looking for something more traditional but don’t feel like cooking?

Dyce Farm has the perfect solution with their Christmas dinner takeaway deal, which includes two courses and a drink for £34.99.

The farm gives you a choice of a handy time slot for when your order is delivered and can include a festive meat or vegetarian carvery with the must-have pigs in blankets as well as all the trimmings.

For dessert, there is a choice of three signature bakes and wash it down with a soft drink, pale ale or beer.

The restaurant does offer a sit-in option for Christmas Day, however, this option is now fully booked.

Do you know of another food venue offering takeaways on Christmas Day? Let us know in the comments below.