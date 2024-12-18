No cook Christmas: Aberdeen takeaways open this Christmas Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

No cook Christmas: Aberdeen takeaways open this Christmas Day

Here's a selection of takeaways open for those looking to shun the traditional festive dinner.

A selection of food from Monsoona. Image: DC Thomson.

By Ross Hempseed

While Christmas dinner may be one of the most anticipated parts of the big day, some people shun turkey and trimmings for takeaway.

For many, the best part of Christmas Day is the turkey coated in rich gravy accompanied by roast potatoes, pigs in blankets, vegetables, and stuffing.

But with all the work comes a lot of stress, leading some people to seek alternatives.

Here is a selection of takeaways open this Christmas Day in Aberdeen.

The Blue Elephant, George Street

The takeaway, which specialises in Indian cuisine, is located centrally and is open on Christmas Day for collection/delivery.

In addition to delicious curries, the Blue Elephant offers several adventurous signature dishes, including Kashmiri, which uses exotic ingredients like lychee and pineapple.

A selection of food from The Blue Elephant. Image: DC Thomson.

The takeaway has been serving the city for more than 25 years and could be an option for those looking for a little spice to their Christmas Day.

The Blue Elephant on George Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Bombay Palace, Balnagask Road

Located in the south of the city, Bombay Palace claims to be the best Indian takeaway in Aberdeen.

The takeaway offers a wide range of food, including kebabs, pizzas and burgers, as well as delicious Indian curries.

According to their website, they will be open for the entire last two weeks of the year, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

They also offer delivery for much of Aberdeen and as far south as Portlethen.

Monsoona, Bridge Street

Monsoona is committed to serving up healthy Indian cuisine and has been for more than 14 years.

Run by Mohammed Hossan and business partner Surya Raj, Monsoona’s dishes are all about using less fat and oil without any compromise on flavour.

Dishes include Lamb Chettinad, Chicken Tikka Biryani and Sea Bass Ceylon Fish Curry.

They will be open from 1-10pm on Christmas Day.

Mohammed Hossan and business partner, Surya Raj who run Moonsona. Image: DC Thomson.

Wonderful Chinese, George Street

A Chinese takeaway in the heart of the city, it serves up the classic Chinese dishes, including, chicken satay, chow mein, fried rice and spare ribs.

Items highly recommended are the salt and pepper chick strips, honey chilli chicken and egg fried rice, with generous portions and great value.

One review said: “Best Chinese I’ve had in Aberdeen and I’ve tried a lot of them. Always tasty.”

They are open from 4.30-11pm on Christmas Day.

Dyce Farm, Dyce Drive

Looking for something more traditional but don’t feel like cooking?

Dyce Farm has the perfect solution with their Christmas dinner takeaway deal, which includes two courses and a drink for £34.99.

Dyce Farm in Bucksburn. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

The farm gives you a choice of a handy time slot for when your order is delivered and can include a festive meat or vegetarian carvery with the must-have pigs in blankets as well as all the trimmings.

For dessert, there is a choice of three signature bakes and wash it down with a soft drink, pale ale or beer.

The restaurant does offer a sit-in option for Christmas Day, however, this option is now fully booked.

Do you know of another food venue offering takeaways on Christmas Day? Let us know in the comments below. 

